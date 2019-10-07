The noted actor and writer, who grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea, has joined the cast of comedy pilot “Delilah,” expected to land on the upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

Deadline first reported the news.

Jessica Rothe (“Happy Death Day”) stars in the series as Delilah, who experiences a life-changing event and, whilst grappling with its aftermath, introduces herself to Tom (Michael McKean), a complete stranger who may or may not be her real father. Faxon is taking on the key role of Tom’s oldest (and angriest) son, who’s tapped to take over the family business.

Nicole Byer, best known for hosting Netflix’s bake-off show “Nailed It!,” has also signed on for a recurring role; she’ll play Cassie, the only person in town to befriend Delilah after her unexpected arrival in town.

For Faxon, “Delilah” (provided it goes to series) will mark a return to half-hour scripted comedy after his series lead roles in Fox’s short-lived sitcom “Ben & Kate,” in which he shared top billing with Dakota Johnson, and FX’s “Married,” which lasted two seasons and paired him with Judy Greer. More recently, he went to Netflix to play a main role in “Friends from College,” about a tight-knit group of Harvard alumni reconvening in their 40s as they navigate intertwined lives in New York City.

On the film side, Faxon has an Oscar for co-writing “The Descendants” with Jim Rash and director Alexander Payne. Rash and Faxon – who also wrote and directed Cape Cod-set “The Way, Way Back” together – are currently in post-production on “Downhill.” A remake of the acclaimed Swedish comedy-drama “Force Majeure,” it’s set to star Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus; the script was written by Jesse Armstrong, who recently won a writing Emmy as the showrunner for HBO’s “Succession.” Before that hit theaters, Faxon will also have a small, mysterious part in the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, directed by Pittsfield native Elizabeth Banks and in theaters Nov. 15.

