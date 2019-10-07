Be prepared to catch Joey McIntyre at the Tonys one of these days.

The actor — and New Kids on the Block member – rekindled his love affair with Broadway and moved his family from Los Angeles to New York earlier this year, shortly thereafter landing a role in “Waitress.” And on Sunday, the Mass. native brought the clan up to Boston to enjoy a stage production of “The Lion King” at the Citizens Bank Opera. On top of seeing the long-running musical, McIntyre and his family – including wife Barrett, daughter Kira and sons Rhys and Griffin – got to hang out backstage with cast members Nia Holloway and Jared Dixon.