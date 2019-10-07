“I have this carnival skill,” the Peabody-bred funnyman continues, grinning out at his audience. “If you tell me you were a good high school free throw shooter, you can give me your high school free throw shooting percentage, and I can tell you what time your single mother got home from work.”

As the special’s title might imply, Gulman’s long-time love of basketball is one of the lighter topics in play; an engaging, often achingly personal set, “The Great Depresh” mostly centers on the comedian’s recovery from a severe depression he sank into sometime after 2016 special “It’s About Time.”

Gulman found himself unable to get out of bed, he recalls. Cutting between his stand-up and documentary-style scenes with Gulman’s mother, wife, and therapist, “The Great Depresh” (directed by Mike Bonfiglio) recounts the tough few years that followed, during which the comic moved home and checked into a psychiatric hospital.

But there’s a happy ending to this story, and “The Great Depresh” serves as a monument to that as well. Gulman spoke by phone about his new special, getting help, and his surprising cameo in “Joker,” now in theaters.

Q. In this special, you’re honest about how hospitalization and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) saved your life. Was it scary to be so vulnerable?

A. Before [“The Great Depresh,”] I wasn’t really talking about anything other comedians haven’t talked about – seeing a therapist, being depressed. But the warmth and gratitude I received from opening up about those things, even in a very small way, was striking. And as I started to open up about more delicate things – about the hospital, ECT and ketamine treatments, suicidal ideation – the response was even more positive. I realized there was a hunger for this kind of talk. People needed it. Without the audience being so universally positive about this direction my act was taking, I’m not sure I would have found the courage to do it.

Q. After graduating high school, you attended Boston College and became known in the local comedy scene. What did those years teach you about performing stand-up, even about serious topics like mental health?

A. When I was in high school, I used to go see comedy with my friends. I would see Lenny Clarke and Don Gavin, Steve Sweeney and Paul D’Angelo, Joe Rogan. And by the time I started, these guys were a couple years ahead of me, and already so good, like Patrice O’Neal and Robert Kelly, Bill Burr and Dane Cook. They were remarkable. I wasn’t competitive so much as I wanted to be accepted by these guys, so it forced me to take comedy very seriously. There were comedians who were open about things; Barbara Swanson, someone I saw early on, talked about her therapy, being on antidepressants. Others were very open about their struggles with addiction and sobriety, getting clean. They set a really good example of being honest about things that, at that time, people weren’t discussing in polite company. Comedians were on the forefront of being open and honest with their vulnerabilities.

Q. Many comedians struggle with mental illness; most who do work it into their punchlines. Why do you think that is?

A. There’s self-medicating going on for some of us. It’s always a chicken-egg thing, but when I tell a joke and people laugh, I feel pretty good. I imagine there might be some kind of dopamine blast or chemical release going on. I wonder if comedians are drawn to this because it gives them those good feelings, at least while they’re on stage. When I crack the code that is a punchline, or make an interesting connection with a sentence, it gives me a feeling of pride and creativity and productivity. I don’t know if comedians are maybe more likely to be depressed, but they’re definitely more willing to talk to strangers about their feelings. Comedians are risk-takers; they don’t mind making people feel uncomfortable with truth.

Q. You appear in “Joker,” released this past week, as a stand-up comic performing in Gotham City. How did that come about?

A. I shot my scene about a year ago this time. They told us very little about the movie, and I only got a couple of pages of the script, which included my scene. But it’s surreal and uncanny that my special about mental illness comes out a day after the clown-mental-illness movie of the century so far. I just got a call from my agent saying I was going to be in the “Joker” movie. I hadn’t auditioned for it, and I’m certain if I had to, I would have choked. I’m such a huge fan of Batman and the Joker in particular. I’ve always connected with him. This one comic, “The Killing Joke,” had the idea that he was a failed stand-up, and that was part of his demise, that he wasn’t great at stand-up so he turned to a life of crime. I could completely identify with that, that stand-up is so frustrating at times you want to throw everything out the window.

Q. What advice would you give to others living with mental illness?

A. There were some times over the years where I’d say, “I don’t feel great, but it’s manageable.” But when you start to notice it, that’s when it has to become your priority. I remember when I was a freshman in college, a psychiatrist told me, “If this is not treated and taken seriously, it will affect every relationship you have, every job you have. It will filter everything you see and have an effect on every experience in your life.” I didn’t know he was telling me the most honest and truthful thing I would ever hear.

