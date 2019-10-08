Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS

“Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story,” DeGeneres tweeted Monday , along with a video of her explanation.

Ellen DeGeneres, the popular comedian who hosts “The Ellen Show,” defended sitting next to former president George W. Bush at the Packers-Cowboys game on Sunday — and turned it into a teachable moment for the rest of America.

DeGeneres said that she and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, were invited by Charlotte Jones, the daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, to watch the game from their suite at AT&T Stadium.

“So we went, because we wanted to keep up with the Joneses,” DeGeneres joked, eliciting laughter from the audience.

During the game, DeGeneres said she and de Rossi hobnobbed with “fancy” types, and showed a video of who the couple sat next to — which included Bush and the former first lady, Laura.

Charlotte Jones-Anderson spoke with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi before the game Sunday. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images/Getty Images

DeGeneres noted that during the game, Fox — which was telecasting the match-up live — showed her and Bush sitting next to each other, sharing a laugh.

“People were upset,” she said. “They thought, why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?,” adding, “Didn’t even notice I’m holding a brand new iPhone 11.”

DeGeneres went on to defend her friendship with Dubya, saying point blank, “Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush.

“In fact,” she continued, “I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s OK, that we’re all different.”

She continued, “Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do — I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter.

“Even people who are already playing Christmas music. I mean seriously. There’s no excuse for that,” she added, to applause from her audience.

DeGeneres also lightened up her defense by noting there was one reason she felt a bit uncomfortable during the game: She was rooting for the Packers, because she’s friends with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ellen DeGeneres greeted Jimmy Graham of the Green Bay Packers. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images/Getty Images

“So, I had to hide my cheese hat in Portia’s purse,” she joked.

At the end of the monologue, DeGeneres thanked the Bushes for “a Sunday afternoon that was so fun,” but had one pointed message for them:

“By the way, you owe me $6 for the nachos.”