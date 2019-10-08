The emotional anthems of Mary Lambert are famously tear-inducing, and she’s known for telling audiences at her shows that it’s okay to cry.
When the singer-songwriter and poet – best known for her cowriting and vocals on the Macklemore & Ryan Lewis hit “Same Love” – came to Berklee College of Music on Monday, she didn’t shy away from important topics like living with bipolar disorder and making music that honestly reflects her body positivity and queer identity.
During the school’s Mental Health Week, as part of its Reach Out initiative to support healthier habits for college students, Lambert appeared in conversation with Leah Driscoll, Berklee’s director of health and wellness programs.
“We owe it to the rest of society to be good to one another,” she told students at the talk, where she touched on performing with Madonna at the Grammys, feeling pressure to be “the gay Taylor Swift,” and maintaining mental wellness as a touring musician. Lambert splits her time between Seattle and western Massachusetts, where she’s said to enjoy the quiet and feel at home amid its sizable queer community.
The artist, who’s gearing up to release her self-produced sophomore album “Grief Creature” next month, later performed alongside Berklee students as part of a special showcase.
