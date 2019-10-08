The emotional anthems of Mary Lambert are famously tear-inducing, and she’s known for telling audiences at her shows that it’s okay to cry.

When the singer-songwriter and poet – best known for her cowriting and vocals on the Macklemore & Ryan Lewis hit “Same Love” – came to Berklee College of Music on Monday, she didn’t shy away from important topics like living with bipolar disorder and making music that honestly reflects her body positivity and queer identity.

During the school’s Mental Health Week, as part of its Reach Out initiative to support healthier habits for college students, Lambert appeared in conversation with Leah Driscoll, Berklee’s director of health and wellness programs.