Well, dear reader, your time has come: “MasterChef” is holding an open casting call for Season 11 in Boston on Oct. 19. If all goes well, you could find yourself on the Fox cooking competition show, enraging celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Perhaps your beef empanadas are crisp on the outside and savory on the inside, and your apple tarte tatin was the hit of the middle-school fund-raiser. You dream of ditching your job in finance for a shot a being a chef. And you’re just a teeny bit of a masochist?

The casting call will be held at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf at 296 State St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. according to the “MasterChef” casting website. Applicants must pre-register and bring one prepared dish to serve up to judges.

But beware: There will be no kitchen in which heat up your dish. Nor will there be plates. Or forks. We’re not sweating, you’re sweating!

The pre-registration form will take some time, so don’t leave it till the last minute. Sample questions include: “If we came over to your house for dinner, what would you cook for us?” and “What type of cuisine best describes your cooking style?” Producers also want a clear photo of your “best food creation” and a short video to introduce yourself.

You may need to carbo load for this. Good luck.

