With his distinctive face tattoos, rapper Post Malone isn’t hard to spot. So it was no surprise when the rapper, in town for two nights of shows at TD Garden, turned heads when he stopped in for dinner at a Seaport restaurant before his show on Tuesday.

Malone, born Austin Richard Post, dined on chicken parmigiana at Strega Waterfront, where he also grabbed a meal in December. The rapper took time to pose for photos with staff and fans, as well as a replica of the Lombardi trophy provided by owner Nick Varano.

Malone was a frequent sight around Boston last fall when he filmed scenes for an unspecified role in the Netflix movie “Wonderland.” The upcoming crime drama stars Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg as Spenser, the wisecracking Boston detective made famous in author Robert B. Parker’s series of novels, the 1980s ABC show “Spenser: For Hire,” and several TV movies.