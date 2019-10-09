You won’t have to wait all day for Sunday night to hear Carrie Underwood this week. The country star and singer of the “Sunday Night Football” theme song will instead entertain an audience in Boston on Thursday, when she visits TD Garden as part of her international Cry Pretty 360 tour. Fans can expect a mix of old hits and tracks from her latest release, 2018’s “Cry Pretty.” (Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.; TD Garden, Boston; $45 and up; all ages)

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho has a well-earned reputation for visually stunning dystopia. His 2013 film “Snowpiercer,” which put all of humanity (including Chris Evans) on a constantly moving train, savagely skewered social stratification. His 2017 Netflix sci-fi title “Okja” made you think twice about eating pork. Now, Bong is back with “Parasite,” another examination of class warfare about a dirt-poor family that slowly worms its way into the lives of an ultra-wealthy one, sometimes through sinister means. The film won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and has been lauded by every critic who has seen it so far, earning it a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. On Thursday, the Independent Film Festival Boston will host a free screening of the film on a first-come, first-served basis at Brattle Theatre before the film begins its regular engagement next weekend. (Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; free; rated R)

A Star-Studded Tribute to ‘The White Album’

A little over 50 years ago, the Beatles released their seminal self-titled double album, collectively known as “The White Album,” inspiring countless musicians to push experimental sounds to the limit. Now, a collection of musicians famous in their own right are on tour to perform a tribute to the 1968 album. Singer Christopher Cross, prog-rock star Todd Rundgren, former Monkees drummer-singer Micky Dolenz, former Chicago bassist-singer Jason Scheff, and Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland will all be on hand to perform their greatest hits, as well as songs from “The White Album” at the Berklee Performance Center on Friday. (Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.; Berklee Performance Center, Boston; $69-$89; all ages)

Marc Maron

Marc Maron took the long road to fame, toiling as a “comedian’s comedian” for decades before breaking through with his self-titled podcast “WTF With Marc Maron,” which celebrated its 10th anniversary and 1,000th episode earlier this year. The Boston University grad’s incisive interviewing style has yielded candid conversations with everyone from the late Robin Williams to Barack Obama, and the pod’s success has led to roles for Maron on the Emmy-winning Netflix series “GLOW” and, most recently, a small part in “Joker.” Maron will return to his old stamping grounds to perform stand-up at the Wang Theatre on Saturday. PS: We’re giving away tickets to a few lucky winners. (Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Wang Theatre, Boston; $35-$49; not recommended for anyone under 18)

Big Thief

Brooklyn folk rockers Big Thief have been among the most prolific and consistent new acts of recent years, putting out four albums since 2016, including two in 2019 alone: “U.F.O.F.,” which earned the No. 33 spot on Pitchfork’s Top 200 Albums of the 2010s list, and “Two Hands,” which comes out this week. The band will play The Wilbur on Sunday, with the Ellen Kempner-fronted Boston trio Palehound serving as the opener. (Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.; The Wilbur, Boston; $28-$38; all ages)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

Want more ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city this weekend? Check out five additional things to do from now through Sunday at boston.com/BosTen.