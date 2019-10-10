HELSINKI — George Clooney says he was appalled President Trump partly justified the decision to withdraw US troops from Syria by stating Kurds ‘‘didn’t help us with Normandy’’ during World War II.

The politically active Hollywood actor, director, and producer told a business seminar in Finland’s capital on Thursday that he found Trump’s words from a day earlier ‘‘a pretty shocking statement.’’

Clooney accused Washington of leaving the allies of US forces in Syria to deal alone with Turkey’s military offensive.