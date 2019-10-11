Queen Latifah is coming to Harvard University, and this is not a drill.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Latifah and six other influential figures will be awarded the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal by Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African & African American Research.

The medal is Harvard’s highest honor in the field of African and African-American studies, according to the Hutchins Center’s website. Winners are recognized for their contributions to African and African-American culture and the life of the mind. The award takes its name from Massachusetts-born American civil rights activist, writer, and historian W.E.B. Du Bois.