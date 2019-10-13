Robert Downey Jr., fresh out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is pinning his hopes for another franchise on literature’s most famous zoomanitarian.

In the first trailer for “Dolittle,” opening early next year, the “Avengers: Endgame” star slips into a straw top-hat to play John Dolittle, the fictional doctor famed for shunning all human contact in favor of the animals with whom he can communicate in their native languages. (His “Avengers” co-star Tom Holland is along for the ride, voicing a dog named Jip.)

As a hushed cover of Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World” (by Calgary indie-folk group Reuben and the Dark) plays in the background, the trailer introduces a colorful menagerie of creatures, from parrots to Capuchin monkeys, all circling Dolittle, who seems a tad closer to Indiana Jones than the kindly eccentric first played by Rex Harrison in 1967’s “Doctor Dolittle.”