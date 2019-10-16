After finding success writing, directing, and starring in 2018’s dystopian thriller “A Quiet Place,” Newton native John Krasinski proved himself as a triple threat. Now, the former star of “The Office” is set to step into all three roles once more for a new movie co-starring Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”).

Paramount won a heavy bidding war for the rights to “Imaginary Friends,” a high-concept comedy about a man who can communicate with people’s imaginary friends, even those that have been forgotten after a child grows up, per The Hollywood Reporter. When some of the forgotten imaginary buddies turn evil due to a lack of love and friendship, it’s up to Reynolds’s character to save the world. Krasinski will write, direct, produce, and star in the film.