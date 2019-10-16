After finding success writing, directing, and starring in 2018’s dystopian thriller “A Quiet Place,” Newton native John Krasinski proved himself as a triple threat. Now, the former star of “The Office” is set to step into all three roles once more for a new movie co-starring Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”).
Paramount won a heavy bidding war for the rights to “Imaginary Friends,” a high-concept comedy about a man who can communicate with people’s imaginary friends, even those that have been forgotten after a child grows up, per The Hollywood Reporter. When some of the forgotten imaginary buddies turn evil due to a lack of love and friendship, it’s up to Reynolds’s character to save the world. Krasinski will write, direct, produce, and star in the film.
Advertisement
Krasinski also recently wrapped filming on “A Quiet Place 2,” which is set to land in theaters in March 2020. While Emily Blunt, Krasinski’s wife, will reprise her role in the sequel, Krasinski has not been announced as part of the cast. Two prominent actors who will appear in the sequel are Cillian Murphy (”28 Days Later,” “Inception”), and Djimon Hounsou (”Blood Diamond”), who joined the project after Brian Tyree Henry (”Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.
Reynolds, meanwhile, wrapped production over the summer on “Free Guy,” a Disney action-comedy filmed in Boston. It will hit theaters July 3.
Kevin Slane can be reached at kevin.slane@globe.com