Ken Burns is inaugurating an annual prize for makers of historical films with a $200,000 grant to the people behind an upcoming movie about the late Georgia writer Flannery O’Connor.

The movie ‘‘Flannery’’ shows the influence behind the novelist and short story writer’s work, as she lived in a rural Southern town and struggled with lupus. The author of ‘‘A Good Man is Hard to Find’’ died in 1964 at age 39.

Burns, the noted documentarian, said he knows from experience the expense involved in getting projects like these done.