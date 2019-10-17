The Cambridge native’s four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Greek Revival plantation in Riceboro, Georgia (about 35 miles south of Savannah), has an asking price of $7.6 million, a 15 percent markdown from its original $8.9 million, according to the listing from Engel & Vöelkers. The 6,000-square-foot home is set on 87 acres.

Exciting news, home buyers: More than a year after first hitting the market, one of Ben Affleck ’s mansions is now available at a 15 percent discount.

“All the details are historically accurate with plaster moldings, heart of pine floors and massive arched fireplaces helping make this a true southern plantation home,” the property’s listing reads. “The proportions, materials and details are extraordinary, from the 15 foot ceilings, wide planked, reclaimed, hardwood floors to the Kitchen Cabinets designed to resemble those from the turn of the century.”

The house is located on Hampton Island, which overlooks the North Newport River. Realtor Richard “Dicky” Mopper, who is handling the listing for Engel & Vöelkers, told The Wall Street Journal that visitors may only access the private island after getting permission from a resident and crossing a bridge to the island.

According to WSJ, Affleck fell in love with Georgia while filming the 1999 romantic comedy “Forces of Nature” with Sandra Bullock, and bought the property for $7.11 million in 2003.

No reason has been reported for Affleck unloading the property. The actor reportedly purchased a $19.25 million Los Angeles home in April 2018 that’s less than a mile from the residence of Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children. (Affleck and Garner finalized their divorce in October 2018.)

