Absorbent, yellow, buoyant, and . . . Tony Award-winning? All of these adjectives can be used to describe SpongeBob Squarepants, the irreverent children’s cartoon character who also serves as the protagonist of “The SpongeBob Musical,” which earned a dozen Tony nominations in 2018 and began a two-week engagement in Boston earlier this week. You can bring the whole family to see SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, and the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang at Boch Center Wang Theatre through Oct. 27. (Now through Sunday, Oct. 27 at various times; Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston; $25 and up; all ages)

Now in its 11th year, the Boston Book Festival will bring together close to 300 readings and events in Roxbury and Back Bay this weekend. Most of the events take place on Saturday and Sunday, but the fun kicks off on Friday with a talk from Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Law School professor Samantha Power, who discusses her life as a former war correspondent and US ambassador to the United Nations in her new memoir, “The Education of an Idealist.” Other highlights include UMass Lowell professor Andre Dubus III (“House of Sand of Fog”) discussing his new memoir, “Townie,” and former New York Times executive editor and current Harvard lecturer Jill Abramson, whose new book, “Merchants of Truth,” examines changes in media technology and journalistic standards. (Saturday, Oct. 19 in Copley Square and Sunday, Oct. 20 in Dudley Square, Boston, from 10:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; free; all ages)

Cabin of Horror in the Rocky Woods II

A few weeks after holding screenings in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Coolidge Corner Theatre is once again bringing movies to the great outdoors, this time partnering with the Trustees to pair camping and cinema. The theater will host two thematically appropriate screenings in Rocky Woods this Friday, starting with 1983 slasher film “Sleepaway Camp” at 8 p.m., followed by 1999’s found-footage horror hit, “The Blair Witch Project.” If you want to get the full experience and rent a campsite for the weekend, visit the Coolidge website to learn how to make reservations. (Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.; Rocky Woods, Medfield; $25; rated R)

Advertisement

Vivian Girls

Brooklyn dream pop trio Vivian Girls were leaders of a burgeoning DIY scene in NYC in the late aughts. After three records, the band parted ways in 2014, but reformed earlier this year and released a new album, “Memory,” in September. The group is currently on tour in support of the new release, and will play ONCE Ballroom this Sunday, along with Philly noise band Empath and indie-pop artist Young Guv. (Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; ONCE Ballroom, Somerville; $20; all ages)

Advertisement

Tank and the Bangas

New Orleans funk, soul, and hip-hop collective Tank and the Bangas first rose to prominence upon winning the NPR Tiny Desk Contest in 2017. More recently, the band wowed audiences at the 2019 edition of Boston Calling, playing a number of tracks off of their most recent album, “Green Balloon.” On Sunday, Tank and the Bangas will be back in town for a night, stopping by Royale. (Sunday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.; Royale, Boston; $25; 18+)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

Want more ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city this weekend? Check out five additional things to do from now through Sunday at boston.com/BosTen.