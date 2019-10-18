The recent Rosie’s Place fundraiser was so successful, it’s not even funny. On Oct. 16, the women’s shelter held its annual fundraiser luncheon “Funny Women ... Serious Business” at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The event typically features authors, and this year’s keynote speaker was Glennon Doyle , author of bestselling memoirs “Love Warrior” and “Carry On, Warrior: Thoughts on Life Unarmed.”

The event raised a record-breaking $970,000 and drew 1,800 attendees, including Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Massachusetts first lady Lauren Baker, Boston City Councilors Kim Janey and Michelle Wu, and former Boston first lady Angela Menino.

“It’s certainly gratifying to have such a level of support,” said Michele Chausse, director of communications at the shelter. “Rosie’s Place accepts no government funding, so events like this are critical.”