Figure skater Adam Rippon, who helped the United States to a team bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics, discussed his recently released memoir, “Beautiful on the Outside,” Friday evening at the Wilbur Theatre.

Rippon was candid and honest, and he even entrusted his audience with a secret. That’s how the book reads, too, as it details the challenges he faced during his rise to elite figure skater, coming out first to his family then the world, the role of his amazing mother, and finally realizing an Olympic dream at age 28. He said he tried to make sure his voice came through in the book by reading passages out loud after writing them to make sure they sounded as though he were speaking directly to his audience.