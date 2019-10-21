Friends and fans gathered at the Revere Hotel for a bash toasting the launch of Bryan Rafanelli’s new book, “A Great Party: Designing the Perfect Celebration.” The evening kicked off with a “fireside chat” with Rafanelli, hosted by Boston Globe managing director Linda Pizzuti Henry. There’s no doubt the event-planner extraordinaire has plenty of stories to tell. He designed White House state dinners and holiday celebrations during the Obama administration; planned Chelsea Clinton’s dream wedding, and has put on galas and parties for any number of charitable organizations in Boston, New York, and beyond. Among those on the guest list: Ron Druker, Deesha Dyer, Stephen Davis, Linda Holliday, Janet Wu, Howard Kessler, Ming Tsai, Simone Winston, Betsy Nabel, Ricardo Rodriquez, Vivien Li, and Jay Austen.