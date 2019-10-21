Friends and fans gathered at the Revere Hotel for a bash toasting the launch of Bryan Rafanelli’s new book, “A Great Party: Designing the Perfect Celebration.” The evening kicked off with a “fireside chat” with Rafanelli, hosted by Boston Globe managing director Linda Pizzuti Henry. There’s no doubt the event-planner extraordinaire has plenty of stories to tell. He designed White House state dinners and holiday celebrations during the Obama administration; planned Chelsea Clinton’s dream wedding, and has put on galas and parties for any number of charitable organizations in Boston, New York, and beyond. Among those on the guest list: Ron Druker, Deesha Dyer, Stephen Davis, Linda Holliday, Janet Wu, Howard Kessler, Ming Tsai, Simone Winston, Betsy Nabel, Ricardo Rodriquez, Vivien Li, and Jay Austen.

Boston Globe managing director Linda Henry hosted a “fireside chat” with event planner Bryan Rafanelli at the Revere Hotel. Among other topics, the two discussed how Rafanelli and his team projected a rainbow onto the White House in 2015 (above) to mark the legalization of same-sex marriage. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff/Globe Staff

Vivien Li posed with Bryan Rafanelli in front of a balloon wall at a party celebrating the release of his book, "A Great Party," at the Revere Hotel. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff/Globe Staff