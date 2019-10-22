To honor his legacy, a benefit auction and concert will be held at the Hard Rock Café in Boston on Nov. 7. Proceeds will go toward the Sib Hashian Scholarship Fund , which will provide funding to music and arts programs at Lynn English High School, his alma mater.

As the drummer for Boston’s first two albums, Sib Hashian toured all over the world as the band sold millions of records and became a household name. After parting ways with Boston, Hashian continued to play music. It was something he did right up until the very end of his life, as he died after collapsing onstage while performing on a cruise ship on March 22, 2017.

A drum kit that belonged to the late drummer Sib Hashian is among the pieces of memorabilia that will be auctioned off at a benefit at the Hard Rock Cafe on Nov. 7.

“It’s going to be a gathering of friends, family, and fans for the first time since he passed,” said his wife, Suzanne Hashian. “It’s going to be a great, great night.”

Hashian’s longtime friend and former Boston bandmate, Barry Goudreau, will be among those performing at the event, and RR Auction will conduct the live auction. Bidding for the 16 auction items is already underway, and bids can also be placed online in advance and during the live auction at Invaluable.com.

Items include Hashian’s Grammy award nomination plaque from 1976; his 1979 Japanese tour jacket; and his well-used pair of blue-and-gray Nike sneakers (size 9) “featuring a distinct wear pattern on the soles resulting from Hashian’s vigorous kick drum pedal work.”

The priciest piece of memorabilia on the auction block is Hashian’s Ludwig drum kit that he used on his first two tours with Boston, which could fetch between $25,000 and $30,000, according to the auction listing.

“This dazzling, show-stopping drum kit was the only one used by Sib Hashian during his heyday with Boston, and it can be seen in numerous in-concert photographs from Boston’s tours, footage from their concerts, and the music videos for ‘More Than a Feeling’ and ‘Don’t Look Back,’” the auction listing states.

The event at the Hard Rock Cafe will kick off with a VIP meet and greet at 5 p.m. Nov. 7. The live auction is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., followed by a concert with Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room and friends at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SibHashianScholarshipFund.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.