Pink (pictured with husband Carey Hart) will perform a duet with Chris Stapleton at the Country Music Association Awards. Jason Merritt/Getty Images/file/Getty Images

Dolly Parton will perform a new song, ‘‘Faith,’’ in a gospel medley, Reba McEntire will revisit her hit ‘‘Fancy,’’ and Chris Stapleton will perform a duet with Pink at this year’s Country Music Association Awards.

CMA announced Wednesday the first round of performers for the Nov. 13 awards show in Nashville. Parton will also sing ‘‘God Only Knows’’ with Christian duo for KING & COUNTRY and ‘‘There Was Jesus’’ with Zach Williams.