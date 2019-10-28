Influencers and celebrities are along for the ride. The latest: songwriter and artist John Legend and Chrissy Teigen — the author, model, queen of Twitter snark, amateur bug sleuth, and wife to Legend.

The senator from Massachusetts has climbed in the polls lately, whittling away at former Vice President Joe Biden ’s lead as the likely 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

The couple revealed their support for Warren in a Vanity Fair cover article published online Monday.

‘‘My favorite — I’m going to say it, we’ll break news today — is Elizabeth Warren,’’ Legend said. ‘‘She’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.’’

Advertisement

Teigen echoed him.

‘‘I love Elizabeth Warren,’’ Teigen said. ‘‘I also love Kamala D. Harris.’’

Warren has also earned the endorsements of two of the five members of Netflix’s ‘‘Queer Eye.’’ Last month, Jonathan Van Ness said he decided to support the senator because she championed Medicare-for-all.

‘‘I’m so excited to be shoulder to shoulder with you too. I can’t believe you called!’’ Van Ness told Warren in a video shared by the campaign.

Bobby Berk, another cast member of the television show’s Fab Five, also announced his support for Warren after her appearance at a CNN LGBTQ town hall. ‘‘Until tonight I was on the fence,’’ he tweeted Oct. 11. ‘‘I am no longer.’’

Then, of course, there was Ashley Nicole Black, a Twitter user who accepted Warren’s help to fix her love life while using her newfound fame to champion the contender’s polices.

Warren has had less success with political endorsements, relative to Biden and senators Harris and Cory Booker, a FiveThirtyEight analysis has found. A spokesperson for the campaign did not return a request for comment.

Advertisement

The senator has also not yet publicly harnessed the high-profile endorsement from Teigen and Legend.

Her filmed phone call with Van Ness thanking him for his support appeared calibrated to become a social media sensation — like her reply to Black — in a time campaign teams are desperately hunting for that next viral moment.