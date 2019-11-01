Looks like Taylor Swift is getting a new neighbor in Rhode Island.

A sprawling home at 10 Bluff Ave. in Westerly, R.I., has sold for $17.6 million, Lila Delman Real Estate said in a statement on Friday. The waterfront manse is the second-highest-priced home sold in Rhode Island history.

The 10,000-square-foot house is two doors down from Swift’s Rhode Island mansion, which the pop star purchased in 2013 for $17.75 million. The luxurious homes are in Watch Hill, a village in Westerly that juts out into Block Island Sound.