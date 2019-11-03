Before moving to New Hampshire and partnering with Nightmare New England, Spooky World provided scares and memories for Bay Staters of all ages at its large “scream park” in Berlin — including Newton native John Krasinski.
The former star of “The Office” stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” last week to talk about the second season of his Amazon series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” which debuted on the streaming platform Nov. 1, and shared an amusing anecdote about the haunted attraction.
Krasinski told Meyers that he was standing in line for a haunted house at Spooky World behind a 7-year-old boy and his father, who was way more nervous about the potential frights than the young child.
“He’s like, ‘You know what, let’s not go in, I think you’re too young and I think you’re scared, and I don’t think we should do it,’” Krasinski told Meyers, in his best Boston accent. “And the kid’s like, ‘No I’m fine,’ and you could tell it was definitely the father who was terrified.”
When the group reached the first jump-scare of the attraction — Dracula popping out of a coffin — Krasinski said the man’s fight-or-flight instinct took over.
“I kid you not, Dracula’s like ‘Bahhhh,’ and [the dad] goes [bam] and hit Dracula,” Krasinski said. “And Dracula’s like, ‘Aghhhh’ and the coffin went back. And I swear to God as we’re leaving, I saw Dracula talking to a cop and the guy. . . . It was fantastic. Worth the price of admission.”
“To see a Massachusetts guy punch Dracula,” Meyers said. “That’s why there’s almost no reports of vampires in Massachusetts, because they’re like, ‘It’s not worth the trouble.’”
KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com