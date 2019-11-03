Before moving to New Hampshire and partnering with Nightmare New England, Spooky World provided scares and memories for Bay Staters of all ages at its large “scream park” in Berlin — including Newton native John Krasinski.

The former star of “The Office” stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” last week to talk about the second season of his Amazon series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” which debuted on the streaming platform Nov. 1, and shared an amusing anecdote about the haunted attraction.

Krasinski told Meyers that he was standing in line for a haunted house at Spooky World behind a 7-year-old boy and his father, who was way more nervous about the potential frights than the young child.