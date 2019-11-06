Rob Gronkowski will star in a new sports game show on CBS with tennis star Venus Williams and actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key, CBS said.

CBS said in a statement Wednesday that it has ordered the show, called “GAME ON!”, which is based on the UK’s “A League of Their Own.” Gronk, Williams, and Key are also executive producing the show with James Corden, who hosted the UK show.

“Equal parts comedy and game show, the genre-busting GAME ON! pits two teams of three, captained by Williams and Gronkowski, with comedians [Bobby] Lee and [Ian] Karmel and a rotating mix of sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against one another,” the statement said.