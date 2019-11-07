Needham native Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman has announced that she will appear in the latest “Charlie’s Angels” film, debuting in theaters next week.

“I’m officially an angel is this real life?” the athlete tweeted Wednesday night, followed by a series of photos — one in which she is standing beside the film’s director and co-writer Elizabeth Banks, who plays Bosley in the movie (and is a Pittsfield native).