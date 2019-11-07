Needham native Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman has announced that she will appear in the latest “Charlie’s Angels” film, debuting in theaters next week.
“I’m officially an angel is this real life?” the athlete tweeted Wednesday night, followed by a series of photos — one in which she is standing beside the film’s director and co-writer Elizabeth Banks, who plays Bosley in the movie (and is a Pittsfield native).
Good morning Charlie 🥰 I’m officially an angel 🧚🏻♀️🧚🏻♀️🧚🏻♀️ (Is this real life?) Thank you so much @elizabethbanks & @sonypictures for including me in the new Charlie’s Angels movie. In theaters Nov 15! #charliesangels #GirlPower pic.twitter.com/5jvQnN21Qu— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 6, 2019
Fellow Olympian and snowboarder Chloe Kim is also making a cameo in the film.
Raisman, who competed on both the 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams, has made cameos before — she’s appeared on “Lip Sync Battle” and in a Maroon 5 video — but has yet to appear on the silver screen, according to IMDb.
In addition to a selfie in a “Charlie’s Angels” hoodie, Raisman’s tweets were followed with the hashtags #charliesangels and #girlpower.
