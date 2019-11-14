Are the Obamas one step closer to being homeowners on Martha’s Vineyard? Perhaps.

The sprawling, multimillion-dollar mansion that former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were reportedly interested in buying earlier this summer is now under agreement, according to the Martha’s Vineyard Times.

The waterfront estate, which was recently on the market for $14.85 million, is owned by Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. The Worcester native initially put the Turkeyland Cove Road house on the market for $22 million in 2015, according to realtor.com.