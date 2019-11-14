Are the Obamas one step closer to being homeowners on Martha’s Vineyard? Perhaps.
The sprawling, multimillion-dollar mansion that former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were reportedly interested in buying earlier this summer is now under agreement, according to the Martha’s Vineyard Times.
The waterfront estate, which was recently on the market for $14.85 million, is owned by Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. The Worcester native initially put the Turkeyland Cove Road house on the market for $22 million in 2015, according to realtor.com.
It’s quite a spread, boasting seven bedrooms, eight and a half baths, and 29 acres in all. The 7,000-square-foot shingle-style home, located in Edgartown, has a pool and hot tub, outdoor stone fireplace, soaring ceilings with exposed beams, a massive kitchen, and plenty of breathtaking views.
The Obamas have spent plenty of time on the Vineyard, so it’s not surprising they might be interested in owning a bit of the island themselves. While he was in the White House, Barack Obama and his family vacationed there every year but one. For several years the family rented in Chilmark, but earlier this summer they rented Grousbeck’s estate.
Jaclyn Reiss of the Globe Staff contributed to this story. Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.