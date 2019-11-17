Bruce Springsteen is fast becoming Boston College’s favorite musician.
On Saturday, the Boss rolled through the historic Stone Pony in Asbury Park, N.J., playing for two hours at a private gig to benefit the university.
Backed by former Bon Jovi rhythm-guitarist Bobby Bandiera and his band, with E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg also joining for about half the set, Springsteen tore through 22 songs, opening with “634-5789” and ending on a solo acoustic version of “Thunder Road.”
The surprise appearance marked Springsteen’s first show at the Stone Pony in support for Boston College, where his son Evan earned his undergrad, since 2011. With his kids out of college, Saturday’s date came as that much more of a surprise, but Springsteen’s no stranger to revisiting old stomping grounds. The rock legend is from Asbury Park and has been closely tied to the city’s premier rock venue since its opening in 1974. Bringing E Street members back together may be a sign of big things to come; Springsteen recently teased in numerous interviews that he plans to record with the E Street Band and tour with them as soon as next year.
View this post on Instagram
According to famed Springsteen historian Stan Goldstein (@stannergg) Bruce #Springsteen played a 22-song, two-hour set at a private benefit for Boston College at the Stone Pony tonight. Bruce was backed up by Bobby Bandiera's band and Max Weinberg played about half the show on drums. Show began at 7:40 p.m. Set list, per Stan: 1. 634-5789; 2. Seven Nights to Rock; 3. Darlington County; 4. Spirit in the Night; 5. Growin' Up; 6. Because The Night; 7. Two Hearts; 8. Cadillac Ranch 9. Rendezvous; 10. Boy In New York City; 11. From Small Things 12. I'm On Fire; 13. Waiting on A Sunny Day; 14. Talk to Me; 15. Fourth of July Asbury Park (Sandy) 16. Tenth Avenue Freeze-out; 17. Dancing in the Dark; 18. Born to Run; 19. Rosalita; 20. Detroit Medley; 21. Twist & Shout; 22. Thunder Road (solo acoustic). #brucespringsteen Photo by @donnaalberico. All info courtesy @stannergg.
