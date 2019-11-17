Bruce Springsteen is fast becoming Boston College’s favorite musician.

On Saturday, the Boss rolled through the historic Stone Pony in Asbury Park, N.J., playing for two hours at a private gig to benefit the university.

Backed by former Bon Jovi rhythm-guitarist Bobby Bandiera and his band, with E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg also joining for about half the set, Springsteen tore through 22 songs, opening with “634-5789” and ending on a solo acoustic version of “Thunder Road.”