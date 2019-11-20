In honor of the beloved sitcom’s 25th anniversary this fall, a “Friends” pop-up opens in Boston on Thursday, complete with Instagram-worthy photo-ops and more than 50 original props from the show. Stick a turkey on your head, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, play a round of foosball, get comfy on Chandler and Joey’s recliners, or help Ross get his sofa up the stairs (don’t forget to pivot). (Thursday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 401 Park at the corner of Brookline Ave. and Fullerton St., Boston; $33 and up; all ages)

Formed by Kay Hanley and Greg McKenna in Boston in 1990, Letters to Cleo gained national recognition for tracks like “Here and Now” more than two decades ago. After a lengthy hiatus, the group now performs a small number of shows each year, including a pair of return visits to the Paradise this weekend along with local rock group Speedy Ortiz. (Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, November 23 at 8 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club, Boston; $30; 18+)

Rick Ross

Florida rapper Rick Ross has been a ubiquitous presence since the early 2000s, releasing ten solo albums, doing guest verses on countless hits with the likes of Jay-Z and Kanye West, and even partying it up with the Patriots after their Super Bowl victory in 2015. This weekend, the Teflon Don swings by Big Night Live for what promises to be an evening of bombastic hip-hop. (Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $40-$75; 21+)

Found Footage Festival

A retro training video for church ushers called “Blessed Usherance.” Footage of a 1980s Wisconsin teen beauty pageant. Home movies shot at a Canadian hose factory. These are some of the delightfully oddball videos dug up by VHS aficionados Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (“The Colbert Report”), who obsessively collect and curate the type of home movies too weird for “America’s Funniest Home Videos” to air. They’ll bring highlights of their collection to the Brattle on Friday for all to enjoy. (Friday, Nov. 22 at 9:45 p.m.; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $15; all ages)

‘Reefer Madness’

One year after the first retail marijuana shops opened in Massachusetts, residents are still grappling with how to treat weed, with many towns across the commonwealth finding ways to keep legal pot out of their backyards. That’s why the deeply satirical “Reefer Madness,” which plays at the Coolidge on Friday, still rings true today. Admittedly, present-day parents are less frightened of the “red-hot jazz music” that gets the teens of “Reefer Madness” hot and bothered. (Friday, Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline; $13.25; rated PG)

Brickbottom Open Studios

With more than three decades under its belt, the Brickbottom Artists Association in Somerville is one of the oldest continuously running artists communities in the nation. To celebrate, the association will hold its open studios, showcasing the contemporary art housed in the building’s 150 condos, which serve as both homes and workspaces for artists. Also holding open studios just up the street from Brickbottom is the nearby Joy Street studios. (Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 from 12 p.m to 6 p.m.; 80 Joy St. and 1 Fitchburg St. Somerville; free; all ages)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com