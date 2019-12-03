A post shared by Anita Elberse (@anitaelberse) on Nov 28, 2019 at 9:03am PST

The “Magic Mike” actor-producer joined actress Cody Horn and producer Reid Carolin to speak to HBS professor Anita Elberse ’s students, Elberse said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Elberse teaches a course called “Businesses of Entertainment, Media, and Sports,” according to Harvard.

Channing Tatum was a recent guest speaker at Harvard Business School, three years after he took a four-day executive education course at the university.

Tatum took Elberse’s course in 2016. The four-day-long course costs $10,000 and teaches “new approaches for driving revenue and success in today’s entertainment environment,” according to Harvard.

Elberse posed for a photo with her arms around Tatum’s waist on the steps of Harvard’s Baker Library.

“For the record, it was @channingtatum’s idea to make this a prom picture. But that doesn’t mean I didn’t enjoy it,” Elberse wrote.

Tatum and Elberse joked about going to prom together.

“Anita you would [have] been an epic prom date. If Harvard has a prom and your husband doesn’t want to go and co signs I’d be honored. Hahahaha we’ll break the dance floor,” Tatum wrote in a comment on Elberse’s post.

Horn posted a similar photo with Tatum, Elberse, and Carolin outside the library. Singer Jessie J, Tatum’s girlfriend, commented with a heart emoji on the post.

Heather Ciras of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.