At the 2019 Mistletoe Ball, from left, Angelina Spiropoulos, Georgia Souliotis, Nikoletta Moutsopoulos, and Chrisanthe Coufos. Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

Guests donned their holiday finery for the 73rd Mistletoe Ball, held at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Boston on Nov. 30. The event, which since 1946 has helped kick off the Boston holiday season, drew 325 partygoers for cocktails, dinner, and dancing to music by Orfeas and Eye 2 Eye. The philanthropic Hellenic Women’s Club presents scholarships to several young women annually based on their leadership, community service, and academic success. The evening raised more than $100,000.