“It’s like a museum!” Alfonsi exclaims in the clip, describing Sandler, the youngest of four, as a “rare comedian who says his childhood was happy.”

In a preview clip posted to CBSnews.com, Sandler shows “60 Minutes” reporter Sharyn Alfonsi around his childhood home in Manchester, N.H., including the bedroom he used to share with his brother — which still hosts his trophies, albums, and tour T-shirts.

Adam Sandler ’s mom still lives in the New England house the comedian grew up in — and on Sunday night, “60 Minutes” will air a segment that features a tour of the home.

Sander’s former bedroom still features the same twin beds he and his brother slept in, he said. “Same sheets. Same everything.”

Advertisement

The segment also features an interview with Sandler’s mother, Judy, who is described as her son’s “biggest fan, and sometimes, harshest critic.”

The interview comes as Sandler seeks to drum up interest in his new critically-acclaimed movie, “Uncut Gems,” which will be in theaters later this month. The drama from filmmakers and BU grads Benny and Josh Safdie — which also stars Julia Fox, Idina Menzel, Kevin Garnett, and The Weeknd — began generating awards buzz after debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

RELATED: Watch the trailer for Adam Sandler’s new movie, ‘Uncut Gems’

In the crime-thriller, Sandler plays a charismatic New York City jeweler who makes a series of high-stakes bets — but ends up having to balance business, family, and adversaries on all sides, according to a movie description from A24 Films.

The “60 Minutes” segment will be aired this Sunday on CBS at 7:30 p.m.