NEW YORK — Justin Timberlake has publicly apologized to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, days after he was seen holding hands with the co-star of his upcoming movie.

The pop star and actor wrote Wednesday on Instagram that he prefers to “stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

He then wrote that in the photos and video that went viral last month of him and actress Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar, he “displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”