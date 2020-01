Chef Daniel Bruce and his wife, Julianna, at the opening reception. bill brett for the boston globe

The Boston Wine Festival, an annual celebration that helps warm up the winter, opened its 31st year with a reception Friday evening in the Wharf Room at the Boston Harbor Hotel. More than 350 guests attended the event, hosted by chef Daniel Bruce, and they were able to sample some 60 wines from top winemakers throughout the world. The festival offers a variety of events through March 27.