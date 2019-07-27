Recent sales in Boston and Cambridge (July 24)

285 Clarendon St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1899, 1,339 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,339-square-foot lot. $1,497,500

191 Beacon St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1905, 1,580 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,580-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

13 Albemarle St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,380-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

106 Marlborough St. #6 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $985,000

BEACON HILL

1-3 Chestnut St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1875, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,700-square-foot lot. $2,125,000

BOSTON DOWNTOWN

165 Tremont St. #901 Condo High-Rise, built in 2003, 2,055 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,055-square-foot lot. $2,175,000

43 Winter St. #4 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 1,465 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,465-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

65 E India Row #21C Condo High-Rise, built in 1972, 1,229 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 1,229-square-foot lot. $855,000

151 Tremont St. #27S Condo High-Rise, built in 1968, 735 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 735-square-foot lot. $300,000

BRAINTREE

32 Dean St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,520-square-foot lot. $565,000

19 Newport Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $457,700

BRIGHTON

300 Allston St. #502 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2002, 1,262 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,262-square-foot lot. $616,000

1486 Commonwealth Ave. #6 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 604 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 604-square-foot lot. $395,000

BROOKLINE

25 Weybridge Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,655 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 7,119-square-foot lot. $2,255,000

7 Perry St. Three-family Old Style, built in 1925, 2,952 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,623-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

167 Reservoir Road One-family Garrison, built in 1933, 2,039 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 8,501-square-foot lot. $1,624,000

108 Harvard St. #7 Condo, built in 1998, 2,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,345,000

101 Summit Ave. #B Condo, built in 1885, 1,450 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $1,000,000

105 Browne St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $932,000

816 Washington St. #2 Condo, built in 1855, 1,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $850,000

CAMBRIDGE

10 Ashton Place Two-family Old Style, built in 1894, 3,111 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

28 Essex St. #4 Condo Family Flat, built in 1900, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,445,000

104 Hancock St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 1839, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,400,000

1612 Cambridge St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1886, 1,884 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,654-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

56 Elm St. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 2003, 1,245 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $891,000

182 Magazine St. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1930, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $890,000

3 Donnell St. #A Condo Family Flat, built in 1927, 938 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $760,000

2 Earhart St. #607 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 746 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $710,000

15 Upland Road #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 869 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $660,000

48 Webster Ave. #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 950 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $168,449

CHARLESTOWN

31 Mount Vernon St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 2013, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,210,000

8 Mystic St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 2013, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $869,000

32 Soley St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1875, 1,139 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $828,000

59 Warren St. #4 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1880, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $753,000

47 Harvard St. #A201 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1986, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000

11 Lexington St. One-family Semi Detachd, built in 1875, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,687-square-foot lot. $409,400

DORCHESTER

53 Alban St. One-family Victorian, built in 1850, 3,538 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $1,031,000

420-422 Norfolk St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,300 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,965-square-foot lot. $800,000

35 Wilcock St. Three-family Decker, built in 1910, 3,432 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $760,000

192 Sydney St. #B Condo, built in 2004, 1,239 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,239-square-foot lot. $600,000

866 Washington St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,072-square-foot lot. $425,900

EAST BOSTON

150 Orleans St. #701 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1920, 916 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 916-square-foot lot. $885,000

647 Bennington St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1875, 2,363 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $730,000

520 Sumner St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 2015, 819 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $620,000

156 Porter St. #139 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1910, 759 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 695-square-foot lot. $465,000

14 Leverett Ave. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1982, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,014-square-foot lot. $407,000

EVERETT

49 Highland Ave. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,888 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,929-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

11 Wellington Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,395 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,080-square-foot lot. $419,000

92 Tileston St. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $305,000

12 Woodland St. #45 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 532 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $185,000

FENWAY

15 Keswick St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 500-square-foot lot. $509,000

HYDE PARK

101 Child St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1879, 2,866 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,440-square-foot lot. $752,500

79 Garfield Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,640-square-foot lot. $512,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

140 Minden St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,288 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 3,578-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

83-85 W Walnut Park Two-family Two Family, built in 1915, 2,340 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,602-square-foot lot. $765,000

158 Wachusett St. #2 Condo, built in 1921, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,246-square-foot lot. $705,000

83-85 Brookside Ave. #C Condo Free-Standng, built in 2000, 1,057 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 1,057-square-foot lot. $559,000

14-16 Evergreen St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $545,000

43 Wachusett St. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2001, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 983-square-foot lot. $532,000

19 Rosemary St. #3 Condo, built in 1901, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 840-square-foot lot. $495,000

18 Pond St. #5 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1971, 787 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 787-square-foot lot. $363,000

LYNN

44 Lowell St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,873 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,208-square-foot lot. $555,000

329 Lynnfield St. One-family Old Style, built in 1932, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $420,000

17 Dona Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,909-square-foot lot. $417,000

15 Saunders Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1900, 931 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $269,000

406 Broadway #205 Condo, built in 1980, 895 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 17,789-square-foot lot. $236,000

46 Light St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,417-square-foot lot. $205,000

MATTAPAN

56 Goodale Road Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 4,734 square feet, 21 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,230-square-foot lot. $630,000

20-22 Rugby Road Two-family Conventional, built in 1930, 3,128 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,703-square-foot lot. $605,000

74 Wellington Hill St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2017, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $375,000

MILTON

27-29 Valley Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1927, 2,404 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,072-square-foot lot. $733,000

43 Cedar Ter One-family Old Style, built in 1922, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,863-square-foot lot. $649,000

NEWTON

160 Dudley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 6,568 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 116,224-square-foot lot. $3,160,000

37 Stearns St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,876 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 8,176-square-foot lot. $2,217,000

63 Perkins St. One-family Victorian, built in 1903, 2,653 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 6,890-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

62 Algonquin Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 4,320 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,893-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

38 Fenno Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,413-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

17 W Pine St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,238-square-foot lot. $825,000

129-131 Farwell St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1956, 1,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,585-square-foot lot. $800,000

10 Cumberland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,370-square-foot lot. $680,000

215 Cypress St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $615,000

280 Boylston St. #203 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 194,106-square-foot lot. $427,000

QUINCY

89 Sea Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 2004, 2,428 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,462-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

2001 Marina Drive #409 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,634 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $785,000

222 Granite St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,693 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,450-square-foot lot. $780,000

155 Lansdowne St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,044 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,300-square-foot lot. $740,000

53-55 Lawn Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1918, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $515,000

963 Hancock St. #1C Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $349,750

188 Albatross Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,337-square-foot lot. $289,999

REVERE

230 Crescent Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,154 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,880-square-foot lot. $670,000

225 Fenno St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,180-square-foot lot. $525,000

147 Bradstreet Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 2,189 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $515,000

474 Revere Beach Blvd #505 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,117 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $350,000

29 Mccoba St. #5 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 737 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $245,000

20 Festa Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1958, 2,441 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,001-square-foot lot. $235,000

ROSLINDALE

206 Metropolitan Ave. Three-family Conventional, built in 1910, 4,410 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $930,000

301 Beech St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1930, 2,288 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,727-square-foot lot. $780,000

17 Rawston Road One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,347 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

23 Liszt St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,435 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $662,000

64 Walworth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,563 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,820-square-foot lot. $550,000

72 Glendower Road #A Condo Duplex, built in 1986, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,662-square-foot lot. $320,000

790 Hyde Park Ave. #14 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1965, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 660-square-foot lot. $225,000

ROXBURY

233 Northampton St. Three-family Row-Middle, built in 1905, 2,730 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,640-square-foot lot. $2,175,000

2 Whiting St. Two-family Semi Detachd, built in 1905, 2,311 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,130-square-foot lot. $975,000

4 Whiting St. One-family Semi Detachd, built in 1905, 2,311 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,122-square-foot lot. $975,000

8 Dewey St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1899, 3,915 square feet, 20 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,863-square-foot lot. $500,000

6 Dewey St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1899, 3,483 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,668-square-foot lot. $475,000

SOMERVILLE

15 Carter Ter Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,312 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,468-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

67 Thurston St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1883, 3,703 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $1,042,000

129 Hudson St. #1 Condo Two Family, built in 1910, 1,139 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $635,000

12 Mount Pleasant St. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1890, 686 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $440,000

SOUTH BOSTON

86 Marine Road Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,627 square feet, 17 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,407-square-foot lot. $1,930,000

9 W Broadway #420 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1906, 1,519 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,519-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

4 City Point Court #4 Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 1,256 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,635-square-foot lot. $673,000

759 E 7th St. #1 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 1905, 1,153 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,153-square-foot lot. $662,000

12 Ticknor St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 1,047 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,047-square-foot lot. $620,000

279 Gold St. One-family Semi Detachd, built in 1890, 1,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 883-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 W Broadway #417 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1906, 770 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 770-square-foot lot. $590,000

SOUTH END

24 Rutland Sq #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1860, 3,563 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $4,700,000

29 Greenwich Park #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1930, 1,644 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,644-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

285 Columbus Ave. #706 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1924, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,180-square-foot lot. $1,501,000

144 Chandler St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,226 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,226-square-foot lot. $1,149,000

24 Holyoke St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 885 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 885-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

476 Shawmut Ave. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 976 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 976-square-foot lot. $885,000

211 W Newton St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 655 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $835,000

84 W Concord St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 458 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 458-square-foot lot. $505,000

WATERTOWN

230 Westminster Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1945, 1,722 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $795,000

83 Fayette St. #83 Condo Town House, built in 1840, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $682,750

WEST ROXBURY

85 Montview St. One-family Victorian, built in 1890, 3,091 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,605-square-foot lot. $825,000

19 Pheasant St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,592 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,928-square-foot lot. $720,000

1100 VFW Pkwy #306 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2011, 738 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 738-square-foot lot. $375,000

WINTHROP

300 Governors Drive #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 650 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $160,000