Recent sales north of Boston (July 24)

36 Collins Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1900, 772 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 8,720-square-foot lot. $145,000

103 Abbot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 3,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,014-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

65 Central St. One-family,,on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

6 Wabanaki Way One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 3,102 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 31,416-square-foot lot. $870,000

21 Windemere Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,014-square-foot lot. $810,000

8 High Plain Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,389 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,120-square-foot lot. $565,000

Advertisement

DANVERS

12 Sherwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,500-square-foot lot. $675,000

100 Kirkbride Drive #112 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,893 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $640,000

11 Pine St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 3,518 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 31,022-square-foot lot. $560,000

22 Riverside St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2007, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,930-square-foot lot. $550,000

66 Wenham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $475,000

204 Elliott St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,472 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,438-square-foot lot. $435,000

EVERETT

49 Highland Ave. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,888 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,929-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

11 Wellington Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,395 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,080-square-foot lot. $419,000

92 Tileston St. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $305,000

Advertisement

12 Woodland St. #45 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 532 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $185,000

GEORGETOWN

9-R Pine Grove Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1959, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,886-square-foot lot. $218,049

GLOUCESTER

109 Bass Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,845 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $930,000

60 Witham St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,664 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,499-square-foot lot. $920,000

7 King Philip Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1980, 1,344 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $486,000

4 Warner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,695 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $370,000

44 Lexington Ave. #7 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 674 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $170,000

LAWRENCE

153-155 Bennington St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1915, 4,428 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $500,000

161-163 Boxford St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 4,023 square feet, 18 rooms,, 3 baths, on 5,523-square-foot lot. $485,000

52-54 Brookfield St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1920, 2,573 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,900-square-foot lot. $445,000

104 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $320,000

9 Kingston St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,524-square-foot lot. $280,000

57 Bodwell St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $265,000

Advertisement

8 Hey St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,114 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,037-square-foot lot. $210,000

59 Maple St. #59 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $185,000

11 Lawrence St. #810 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1905, 893 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $100,000

LOWELL

114 Photine Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,586 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 69,658-square-foot lot. $473,111

88 Methuen St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $400,000

29 Barker St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $360,000

112 Mount Vernon St. #B Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 876 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $226,000

450 Lawrence St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,720 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,305-square-foot lot. $210,000

256-R Market St. #3212 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 559 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $152,500

16 Merrimack St. #2A Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 606 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $133,000

LYNN

44 Lowell St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,873 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,208-square-foot lot. $555,000

329 Lynnfield St. One-family Old Style, built in 1932, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $420,000

Advertisement

17 Dona Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,909-square-foot lot. $417,000

15 Saunders Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1900, 931 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $269,000

406 Broadway #205 Condo, built in 1980, 895 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 17,789-square-foot lot. $236,000

46 Light St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,417-square-foot lot. $205,000

LYNNFIELD

5 Green Meadow Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,318 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,045-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

3 Glen Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 3,782 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 60,080-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

MANCHESTER

89 Old Essex Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,284 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,204-square-foot lot. $790,000

2 Burnham Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 2,922 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $752,500

51 Union St. One-family Antique, built in 1775, 2,414 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 4,292-square-foot lot. $750,000

MELROSE

39 Youle St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 2,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,229-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

89 Sewall Woods Road One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,175-square-foot lot. $851,000

Advertisement

118 Tremont St. #118 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 2,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

24 Cass St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,610 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,827-square-foot lot. $410,000

43-51 Albion St. #B1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $321,000

MERRIMAC

11 Madison Way One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,799 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,637-square-foot lot. $657,500

METHUEN

21 Coronet Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $425,000

6 Tyler St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1940, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $410,000

176 Edgewood Ave. #176 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,405 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 17,600-square-foot lot. $360,000

140 Howe St. One-family Old Style, built in 1940, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,271-square-foot lot. $313,800

375 Merrimack St. #5 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 759 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $180,000

46 Ashford St. #11 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 799 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $178,000

NORTH ANDOVER

bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,599-square-foot lot. $515,000

42 Kingston St. #42 Condo Town House, built in 1966, 1,729 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $276,900

3 Stacy Drive One-family Row House, built in 1980, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,765-square-foot lot. $228,000

NORTH READING

4 Dodge Road One-family Garrison, built in 1981, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $540,000

PEABODY

9 Symphony Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1960, 2,692 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,089-square-foot lot. $650,000

16 Bartholomew St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 1,882 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,302-square-foot lot. $565,000

22 Patricia Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 2,482 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,342-square-foot lot. $485,000

8 Walnut St. #120 Condo, built in 2005, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $309,900

READING

124 Vine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,932 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,950-square-foot lot. $538,000

21 Line Road One-family Camp/Cabin, built in 1936, 1,268 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,047-square-foot lot. $505,000

REVERE

230 Crescent Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,154 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,880-square-foot lot. $670,000

225 Fenno St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,180-square-foot lot. $525,000

147 Bradstreet Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 2,189 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $515,000

474 Revere Beach Blvd #505 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,117 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $350,000

29 Mccoba St. #5 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 737 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $245,000

20 Festa Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1958, 2,441 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,001-square-foot lot. $235,000

ROCKPORT

6 Middle Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,400-square-foot lot. $85,000

6 Middle Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,417 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,400-square-foot lot. $80,000

ROWLEY

149 Cross St. One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,429 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 69,148-square-foot lot. $455,000

SALEM

46 Ravenna Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1990, 2,065 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $545,000

396 Jefferson Ave. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1915, 4,327 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $540,000

304 Essex St. #5 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 726 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 2,178-square-foot lot. $290,000

SALISBURY

1 Patriot Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 1,694 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 192,303-square-foot lot. $415,000

528 N End Blvd #1S Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 803 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $360,000

2-A Heron Way #2A Condo,,on 0-square-foot lot. $357,000

SAUGUS

461 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,178 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $662,000

82 Bristow St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 1,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $495,000

379 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,146-square-foot lot. $415,000

20 Milton St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,696 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $406,000

29 Pinehurst Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1986, 2,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,255-square-foot lot. $392,000

SOMERVILLE

15 Carter Ter Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,312 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,468-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

67 Thurston St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1883, 3,703 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $1,042,000

129 Hudson St. #1 Condo Two Family, built in 1910, 1,139 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $635,000

12 Mount Pleasant St. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1890, 686 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $440,000

TEWKSBURY

10 Mount Joy Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,661 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $599,900

269 Shawsheen St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,344 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 21,519-square-foot lot. $542,500

149 Merrimack Meadows Lane #149 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,380 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $340,000

59 Merrimack Meadows Lane #59 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 996 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $213,000

WAKEFIELD

148 Parker Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,823-square-foot lot. $750,000

13 Converse St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1910, 2,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $658,000

58 Stark Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 2,369 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,595-square-foot lot. $629,000

173 Oak St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,873 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,051-square-foot lot. $494,900

17 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,453-square-foot lot. $471,500

WENHAM

20 Wallis Drive #20 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $865,000

9 Burnham Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 2,034 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 47,841-square-foot lot. $815,000

WILMINGTON

19 Stonehedge Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,594 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,008-square-foot lot. $925,000

60 Butters Row One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $520,000

14 Burt Road One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $480,000

WINCHESTER

66 Arlington St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1971, 3,667 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,163-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

312 Cross St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,105 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

200 Swanton St. #L3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 817 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $379,000

WINTHROP

300 Governors Drive #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 650 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $160,000

WOBURN

485 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,857-square-foot lot. $805,000

10 Carroll Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,089 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,972-square-foot lot. $600,000

11 Brown Place One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,292 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,602-square-foot lot. $367,000