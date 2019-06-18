This year, you pursue your interests with intensity, to the point that sometimes you cannot be distracted. You also seem committed to grow to a new level intellectually. Some of you might opt to go back to school to learn more in your field or a new area. If single, a foreigner or someone very different could play a strong role in your year with romantic implications. If attached, the two of you tend to be able to work through issues well as you learn to empathize more with each other. AQUARIUS helps you be a better friend to others.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You are willing to take the lead, though someone could try to stop you in your tracks. This person indicates that they will attempt to interfere with your choices. Your nerves could be frayed by this, but don’t let it get to you. Tonight: Nap and then out.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Reach out for a loved one or friend who lives at a distance. You might feel as if another person could be confusing you and misunderstanding your ideas. Do not be surprised if someone's temper comes forth. Tonight: Going to the wee hours.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

One-on-one relating eliminates going behind someone's back or spreading gossip. Make it OK to relate without subterfuge. You enjoy sharing information that others do not have. Eliminate gossip as much as possible. Tonight: Do not allow a partner to rain on your parade.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your caring ways can easily be manipulated if you are not careful. You finally see that you cannot be open with everyone. You could lose your temper under pressure. You might be happier in the long run if you walk away from a high-voltage situation. Tonight: As you like it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Focus on completion rather than initiating a new project. Listen to an associate's feedback. You might inadvertently cause another person's strong reaction to what you are doing. Tonight: Feeling more popular than usual.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your dynamic and more lively temperament emerges when dealing with a creative project. You seem quite content despite a misunderstanding. Confirm what you hear and take a positive perspective. Tonight: Squeeze in some exercise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You get a lot done quickly. Your efficiency helps you get past another person's mood. You can coax this person through their feelings while making it clear that you need to complete your work. A domestic or personal matter needs your attention. Tonight: Keep it cool at home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Keep communication flowing even though you may want to slam the door shut on certain people. Pressure is building and people could make the most unexpected statements. Try not to react to different opinions. Learn from them! Tonight: Stay close to home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Expenses could go south before you know it. You might feel as if you are losing control. Do not push someone too hard with the expectation of getting your boundaries. You might be courting a backfire. Tonight: Meet up with a friend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You understand a lot more than others realize. You could feel pushed. Understand how much pressure could be motivating you and that in some manner you encourage this type of tension in your life. You also might not be listening to other views. Tonight: Your treat.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might feel off during the day. You also might be harboring a negative thought pattern. The more you transform your thinking to a more positive attitude, the more happiness and success will greet you. Tonight: Finally enjoying yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could find that a meeting in the morning might be difficult. In some sense, you notice a revolutionary tone. Some people are definitely determined to have things their way. You specifically see this type of behavior in an associate. Tonight: Try to handle a personal matter.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.