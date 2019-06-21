This year, you will open up to many different opportunities. You might opt to be more intuitive rather than logical. You find that your sixth sense often points you in the right direction. If single, you might meet someone very desirable and deeply sensitive. You could find that you form a surprisingly emotional tie. If attached, the two of you find that you can sense each other's moods and understand each other well. A PISCES seems to interfere with your interactions at times.

You will let go and allow your imagination to create an incredibly special day, maybe even two. Your feelings will give you strong guidance, but a financial matter will need to have careful logic behind it as well. Tonight: Making the most of the moment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Do not underestimate the power of your instincts and knowing what you want. Zero in on what your friends are planning and decide to join them. You will discover how important a key friend might be to you. Tonight: Let out the romantic within.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You suddenly become more aware of the greater implications of your finances and recent spending. You might want to make a plan to build greater security in your life. Your domestic life becomes pivotal in creating a greater sense of well-being. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Reach out for a friend or loved one who has been at a distance. You may have been questioning what is going on with them. You find that your mind often drifts to this person. Consider making plans in the near future to get together with them. Tonight: Where your friends are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can relate well on a one-on-one level. Understand what is happening with a loved one you care a lot about. Do not interfere or give your opinions. The unexpected occurs when dealing with a boss or higher-up. Tonight: Go along with a request.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A partner has special plans that they might not share with you, much to your chagrin. This person would prefer to surprise you. In either case, be smart and play it passive. Allow the other party to have their way, whatever it ends up being. News from a distance heads your way. Tonight: Share your news.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Allow an associate to demonstrate their loyalty to you and sensitivity to your situation. This person might choose a manner however, that does not really impress you. Be gracious. It is the thought that counts. One-on-one relating builds an even stronger tie. Tonight: Say yes to an offer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your creativity comes forward and delights you to no end. How you manage a problem for a child or loved one demonstrates how very caring you can be. Do not sit back. Be proactive whether making a gesture or designing plans. Tonight: Add some spice to your interactions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have your unique style and way of handling life. A family member would like you to spend more time with them, especially at home. You might find the next few days perfect for digging into a project at home. Tonight: Order in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Reach out to a sibling or a neighbor. You often like to share news with this person that sometimes turns out to be gossip. Your willingness to open up and chat away with this person marks your bond. Tonight: Expect the unexpected.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be more concerned with your finances than you need to be. A sense of discomfort surrounds how you deal with a family member or a matter involving your home. Steer clear of major decisions. Tonight: Do not blow your budget.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You beam and others notice. You could find that someone who might be nearly a stranger walks up to you to speak to you or get to know you better. Do not even think you have any control here. Just be open, unless you have your eye on one special person. Tonight: At a favorite spot.

