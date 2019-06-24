This day in history

Birthdays: Actress June Lockhart is 94. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 86. Author-activist Larry Kramer is 84. Actress Mary Beth Peil is 79. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 77. Singer Carly Simon is 74. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 72. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 71. TV personality Phyllis George is 70. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 65. Actor-writer Ricky Gervais is 58. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 56. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 53. Contemporary Christian musician Sean Kelly (formerly with Sixpence None the Richer) is 48. Actress Linda Cardellini is 44.

Today is Tuesday, June 25, the 176th day of 2019. There are 189 days left in the year.

In 1876, Colonel George A. Custer and his Seventh Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.

In 1947, ‘‘The Diary of a Young Girl,’’ the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was published.

In 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.

In 1962, the US Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.

In 1973, former White House counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, including President Nixon as well as himself, in the Watergate scandal and cover-up.

In 1996, a truck bomb killed 19 Americans and injured hundreds at a US military housing complex in Saudi Arabia.

In 1998, the US Supreme Court rejected a line-item veto law as unconstitutional and ruled that HIV-infected people were protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson, the ‘‘King of Pop,’’ in Los Angeles at age 50 and actress Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, Calif., at age 62.

In 2014, in an emphatic defense of privacy in the digital age, a unanimous Supreme Court ruled that police generally may not search the cellphones of people they arrest without first getting search warrants.

Last year, facing rising costs from new tariffs, Harley-Davidson announced that it would begin shifting the production of motorcycles sold in Europe from the United States to factories overseas.