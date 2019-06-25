This year, you will often act quickly, but you might not appreciate the results. You will do a juggling act as your impulsiveness soars yet your sensitivity remains. If single, you could find that this combination makes dating more challenging. The person who will relate well to you will understand and accept your duality. If attached, your sweetie has seen this and understands your diverse personality. You will find relating to him or her far more rewarding this year. ARIES often pushes you to act. Slow down and think before taking their advice.

You feel as if you can take on the world if you could stop some of the obstacles that keep coming at you. You could try to be more mellow in your dealings and less reactive. Get to the bottom of a situation; make a needed change. Tonight: Accept a spontaneous invitation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You willingly express your feelings about a certain person or situation. Choose your words with care as you might want to take them back later. Walk in another person's shoes before making a decision. Tonight: Get some extra R&R.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Try zeroing in on what it is that you want most. A loved one might have very strong words about a current situation. You must know that you cannot change this person's mind. If need be, head in another direction while you express your caring. Tonight: An overdue chat.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might feel as if you do not have enough personal time in your schedule. You might want to take a day aside that is just for you. The experience of having a day off might be more important to your wellbeing than you realize. Tonight: Express your feelings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might experience some complications that you might not want to share with others. Holding in your feelings might not be the best idea. Sharing them with a dear friend could help you process them. Tonight: Treat yourself to some mind candy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your strength fuses with a partner's. Together you succeed. You might not agree about a child or a creative project, but once you do, you will be unstoppable. Listen to your inner voice when making an important decision. Tonight: Be more playful.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might feel run over by someone who is very willful and absolutely wants to have their own way. Back off and try to give this person the opportunity to express what is on their mind. You might disagree with them. Express your sentiments at a later point. Tonight:

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You tend to push very hard when you want to accomplish something. Fatigue will mark your actions as well. Do your best to maintain your health. Exercise if you need to. If you need to diet, no hesitation. Tonight: Do not go to the wee hours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you hit a problem, consider backing off for now. Your creativity surges and you might not be in sync with a key person. Consider updating your budget before making a decision. You will be happier if you keep to it. Tonight: Respond to a new suggestion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could feel pushed by one of your family members. How you let them know how cornered you feel could end up causing even more irritation. Work to understand what is causing conflict and put an end to this behavior by simply saying no. Tonight: Settle in and have a long-overdue talk.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could be so focused on one specific item that you lose sight of the bigger picture. Understand what is happening and remember to come up for air from your focused study. You will want to see the whole picture. Tonight: Hang out with friends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Indulge, but keep to your budget at all costs. Understand what someone shares and the expectations this person has. If possible, make a decision that allows you to give this person a nod, but allows you not to need to join him or her. Tonight: Out and about. Meet friends.

