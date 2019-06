This year, you deal with many unexpected events. For example, a new person could crash-land in your life and totally change your direction, or you may find that you get what you want out of the blue. If you're single, relating to a new person could be challenging but worthwhile, especially if this person opens new doors for you. If you're attached, you and your partner have a sound friendship as well as a loving bond. As a couple, you go for a long-desired, mutual goal. TAURUS can be stubborn. You cannot change their opinions.

Use the early hours for yourself or a key project. You'll accomplish far more than you thought possible in a short period of time. Question an investment or a situation involving your funds. A little care goes a long way. Tonight: Make weekend plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You might be slow to start, but by midday, you breeze through your to-do list. Understand that others cannot always fit into your time slot. If you need to, flow with another person's schedule. Weigh what's happening behind the scenes. Tonight: Don't hesitate to do what you want; let others follow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Take your time making a decision. You still might not have all the needed information. You'll gain unexpected insight by dealing with this issue. Use what you learn to empower yourself. Tonight: Keep spending under control.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your point of view later in the day will be different than your waking perspective. Consider and emphasize how much support you have to make a significant change. Weigh the pros and cons of continuing as you have. Tonight: A friend wants to visit.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Actions taken early in the day demonstrate your savvy and knowledge. You could feel good about the results. If you act later, you could discover that a boss or another authority figure might be interfering and difficult. Tonight: Don't go overboard.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

One-on-one relating will highlight a misunderstanding and challenges you to find a resolution for everyone. First, try to imagine the position of the other party to identify with some aspect of their postion. To find a meeting point, understand where this person is coming from. Tonight: As you like.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Others remain dominant and seem to enjoy their positions -- for now. A one-on-one discussion draws powerful results that take you down a new path. Understand what another person wants. You might be able to say yes far more easily. Tonight: Dinner for two.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Others keep appearing at your door, on your cell and in your emails. Clearly, these people seek you out for various and sundry reasons. If you feel that someone is making up a reason to chat or visit, you're probably right. They care a lot about you. Be flattered. Tonight: Sort through possibilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have your share of work and need to focus on one item at a time. The unexpected tosses your schedule into chaos. Respond to this change with goodwill. Recognize that you can only do so much. Tonight: Clear your desk. Off to the gym.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Stay centered. You could feel disappointed that a child or loved one seems to cause more trouble than you'd like. Tap into your ingenuity because this interaction easily can be changed and put on another level. Tonight: Time to kick up your heels.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Basics count, but you tend to bypass them and get more ethereal. You could often find yourself in chaos, not knowing which way to turn at the moment. Use more self-discipline when approaching an emotional matter. Tonight: Order in.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

At present, your words count for something. How you choose to express your thoughts could make all the difference in how a message is received. Return calls and emails. You might be surprised at what could occur. Tonight: Hang out.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com. (c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.