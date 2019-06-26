This day in history

► Birthdays: Jazz musician-film composer Dave Grusin is 85. Actor Michael Paul Chan is 69. Actor Robert Davi is 68. Singer-guitarist Mick Jones of the Clash and Big Audio Dynamite is 64. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 63. US Bicycling Hall of Famer Greg LeMond is 58. Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood is 50. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson is 49. Actor Sean Hayes is 49. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 49. Actor Nick Offerman is 49. Retired MLB superstar shortstop Derek Jeter is 45. Actor-musician Jason Schwartzman is 39. Singer Ariana Grande is 26.

Today is Wednesday, June 26, the 177th day of 2019. There are 188 days left in the year.

In 1870, the first section of Atlantic City’s Boardwalk in New Jersey was opened to the public.

In 1917, the first troops of the American Expeditionary Force deployed to France during World War I landed in St. Nazaire.

In 1948, the Berlin Airlift began in earnest after the Soviet Union cut off land and water routes to the isolated western sector of Berlin.

In 1963, President Kennedy visited West Berlin, where he delivered his famous speech expressing solidarity with the city’s residents, declaring: ‘‘Ich bin ein Berliner’’ (I am a Berliner).

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush went back on his ‘‘no-new-taxes’’ campaign pledge, conceding that tax increases would have to be included in any deficit-reduction package worked out with congressional negotiators.

In 1993, President Clinton announced the United States had launched missiles against Iraqi targets because of ‘‘compelling evidence’’ Iraq had plotted to assassinate former president George H.W. Bush.

In 1997, the first Harry Potter novel, ‘‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’’ by J.K. Rowling, was published in the United Kingdom (it was later released in the United States under the title ‘‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).

In 2008, the Supreme Court struck down a handgun ban in the District of Columbia as it affirmed, 5-4, that an individual right to gun ownership existed.

In 2009, the Democratic-controlled House passed a global warming measure 219-212 following intense lobbying by President Obama. A federal judge in New York ordered disgraced financier Bernard Madoff stripped of all his possessions under a $171 billion forfeiture order.

In 2013, in deciding its first cases on the issue, the Supreme Court gave the nation’s legally married gay couples equal federal footing with all other married Americans and also cleared the way for same-sex marriages to resume in California. New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was arrested in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd. (Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder; he killed himself in his prison cell in 2017.)

Last year, a sharply divided Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries. General Electric Co. was removed from the Dow Jones industrial average, where it had been an original component in 1896.