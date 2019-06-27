This year, your words are in sync with your actions. Many people find you easy to relate to because your messages and responses are clear. If single, you could meet someone through a friend, or a friendship could play a role in encountering this person. You draw many admirers. If you're attached, you and your partner work together to manifest a long-term goal. With any luck, you'll make this desire real. Celebrate your relationship. Take time off together. Feed the romance between you. TAURUS means well but can get a little too nosey.

Deal with an overdue hassle even if doing so means that you cannot start your weekend as early as you'd like. Due to your attentiveness, you'll probably gain during the next day in a most unexpected manner. Tonight: Make it your treat.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

A call could drag you down. You have a lot to consider, but the situation might not be as negative as you think it is. Remain direct throughout your dealings with others. Someone close to you could find you exciting but unpredictable. Tonight: Just be you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Say very little; absorb the most information you can. People might not be aware that they're spilling the beans, especially if you react in a nonchalant manner. You might want to slow down and consider all that you've heard recently. Tonight: Go for mystery. Vanish.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could be overwhelmed by all that you need to do. Stay upbeat and positive when dealing with changing plans and an unpredictable friend. A close loved one might hold a very different opinion about an important person in your life. Tonight: Zero in on what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might notice that others are looking at you. A boss might approve of the way that you handle a problem. A loved one simply enjoys watching you. Know that you're onstage. Be discreet about a problem. The less others know, the better. Tonight: TGIF.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Take off as soon as you can. First, you'll need to make and complete an important call that could define some of your weekend plans. A child or new friend could be remote but hoping that you'll know he or she wants more time! The unexpected puts a charge into the day. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to another person. You definitely know what you want, but you also know when you've pushed too far. You'd be well-advised to let another person take the lead. You could find that you’re happier with the end results as well. Tonight: Go for the moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your popularity soars, but the people who come toward you might be confrontational. You don't need to respond; just listen. The priority is not feeling pushed. If you agree, say so. Tonight: So many invitations. You decide who, where and when.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Reach out for a co-worker or friend you encounter in your day-to-day life. Invite them to join you after work or sometime during the weekend. Spending time with this person could have a surprising twist. Tonight: TGIF.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

As you work to make plans for the next few days, your creativity will begin to emerge. You may find you give up your longtime, more serious demeanor and become more playful and fun. Others will notice and clearly start gravitating towards you. Tonight: Be a wild thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Curb an innate possessiveness. You want to have certain things and people around you. What becomes evident is that you have no control over others; you just control yourself. An unexpected call or insight jazzes up your day. Tonight: Home is where the action is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be taken aback by another person's call or action. On some level, once you settle in, you could be delighted by the action. A friend who could be older or demanding might lighten up when you least anticipate. Tonight: At your favorite spot.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.