This year, you might find yourself feeling downright solemn at certain times and absolutely carefree at others. If single, lean in and enjoy your circle of friends; you could meet your next sweetie though one of them. Sometimes relationships start platonically and morph into something else entirely. If attached, although you adore your friends and getting together, try not to underestimate the importance of spending special one-on-one time with your significant other. Listen to GEMINI's ideas, but you don't need to go along with them.

You might want to clear out some overdue errands or shopping early in the day. You want to make the next few days as easy as possible. Still, say no to extravagance. If you decide to invite friends over, do a potluck dinner. Tonight: With your friends and loved ones.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Use the daylight hours for whatever fits your fancy. You might need to adjust plans accordingly. Make sure not to nix getting together with a dear friend. Invite others over or out for dinner. Tonight: Catching up on news.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Try to lie low in the daytime, take a nap and relax. But stil try to finish off some project. Maybe invite someone to join you in the late afternoon as celebration. Head toward your friends and a favorite spot. You have a lot of news to catch up on. Tonight: You're the cat's meow.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Recognize that an invitation deserves a yes, even if it comes at the last minute. In one fell swoop, you'll see many old friends and perhaps get to know one or two new people. You have a lot of energy. Use it to visit. Tonight: Opt for a late, quiet dinner with a friend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Others seek you out. The reasons seem to be endless. Your friends like your company and suggestions. Be available for a conversation. Honor your own plans for later in the day. Your family or loved ones would be sad not to have you attend their barbecue or join them at the movies. Tonight: Relax over dinner.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your ability to get past a persisting problem emerges. You're full of energy when the topic of a trip, even a day trip, comes up in conversation. Getting out of town and enjoying a change of scenery can only help your mindset and mood. Tonight: A force to behold.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might not know what's best for you to do right now. Invitations have been coming in left and right. Prioritize you and accept the one that allows you to be with the apple of your eye. Don't push too hard to make a situation work. Tonight: Opt for an exotic type of food or entertainment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could find yourself in the position of being the only reason that another person might be invited to a get-together. Try to think this situation through, and be careful not to get jammed into a corner. Tonight: Out with a favorite person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might need to clear out an errand or two during the day. While shopping, you run into a friend or an old acquaintance. Get as much done as possible. If you don't have plans, you probably will by the end of the day. Tonight: You are wherever the party is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Allow your imagination to dictate your plans. A childlike fantasy could play out. You might even find yourself at an amusement park. Just let go of worldly concerns; invite a loved one or child to join you. Tonight: The fun continues.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might think that you'd be your happiest at home. In fact, you might try to curl up with a novel, a new tv show, or get some extra sleep, but you may find that a friend or loved one interrupts your plans. You know that you cannot say no to this person, nor should you. Tonight: Acting like a teenager again.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Before solidifying your plans, make a phone call. Before you know it, a spontaneous happening might occur, but the location could be your place. Go with the flow; make nothing complicated. Tonight: Enjoy all your guests.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.