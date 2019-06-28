This day in history

Birthdays: Movie producer Robert Evans is 89. Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 79. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 76. Actor Gary Busey is 75. Comedian Richard Lewis is 72. Actor-turned-politician-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 71. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 71. Singer Don Dokken (Dokken) is 66. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men At Work) is 66. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 64. Actress Kimberlin Brown (TV: ‘‘The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 58. Actress Sharon Lawrence is 58. Actress Amanda Donohoe is 57. Actress Judith Hoag is 56. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 56. Rhythm and blues singer Stedman Pearson (Five Star) is 55. Actress Kathleen Wilhoite is 55. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 54. Musician Dale Baker is 53. Actress Melora Hardin is 52. Actor Brian D’Arcy James is 51. Actress Christina Chang is 48. Rap DJ Shadow is 47. Actor Lance Barber is 46. Actor-dancer Will Kemp is 42. Actress Zuleikha Robinson is 42. Rock musician Sam Farrar is 41. Actor Luke Kirby is 41. Country musician Todd Sansom (Marshall Dyllon) is 41. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is 41. Comedian-writer Colin Jost is 37. Actress Lily Rabe is 37. Rhythm and blues singer Aundrea Fimbres is 36. NBA forward Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors is 28. Actress Camila Mendes (TV: ‘‘Riverdale”) is 25.

Today is Saturday, June 29, the 180th day of 2019. There are 185 days left in the year.

In 1520, Montezuma II, the ninth and last emperor of the Aztecs, died in Tenochtitlan under unclear circumstances (some say he was killed by his own subjects; others, by the Spanish).

In 1613, London’s original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare’s plays were performed, was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of ‘‘Henry VIII.’’

In 1767, Britain approved the Townshend Revenue Act, which imposed import duties on glass, paint, oil, lead, paper and tea shipped to the American colonies. (Colonists bitterly protested, prompting Parliament to repeal the duties — except for tea.)

In 1776, the Virginia state constitution was adopted, and Patrick Henry was made governor.

In 1880, France annexed Tahiti, which became a French colony on December 30, 1880.

In 1927, the first trans-Pacific airplane flight was completed as US Army Air Corps Lt. Lester J. Maitland and Lt. Albert F. Hegenberger arrived at Wheeler Field in Hawaii aboard the Bird of Paradise, an Atlantic-Fokker C-2, after flying 2,400 miles from Oakland, California, in 25 hours, 50 minutes.

In 1936, entertainer and songwriter George M. Cohan was presented with the Congressional Gold Medal by President Franklin D. Roosevelt for his contributions to building American morale during World War I.

In 1967, actress Jayne Mansfield, 34, was killed along with her boyfriend, Sam Brody, and their driver, Ronnie Harrison, when their car slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer on a highway in Slidell, Louisiana; three children riding in the back, including Mansfield’s 3-year-old daughter, actress Mariska Hargitay, survived. Jerusalem was re-unified as Israel removed barricades separating the Old City from the Israeli sector.

In 1970, the United States ended a two-month military offensive into Cambodia.

In 1988, the US Supreme Court, in Morrison v. Olson, upheld the independent counsel law in a 7-1 decision (the sole dissenter was Justice Antonin Scalia).

In 1995, the space shuttle Atlantis and the Russian Mir space station linked in orbit, beginning a historic five-day voyage as a single ship. A department store in Seoul, South Korea, collapsed, killing at least 500 people. Actress Lana Turner died in Century City, California, at age 74.

In 2003, actress Katharine Hepburn died in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, at age 96.

In 2006, the Supreme Court ruled, 5-3, that President George W. Bush’s plan to try Guantanamo Bay detainees in military tribunals violated US and international law.

In 2009, US combat troops withdrew from Iraqi cities, the first major step toward removing all American forces from the country by Dec. 31, 2011. Disgraced financier Bernard Madoff received a 150-year sentence for his multibillion-dollar fraud. The US Supreme Court ruled that white firefighters in New Haven, Connecticut, were denied promotion because of their race. Indoor tennis came to Wimbledon as the new retractable roof over Centre Court was closed after rain halted play during a fourth-round match with Amelie Mauresmo leading top-ranked Dinara Safina, 6-4, 1-4. (Safina ended up winning, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.)

In 2014, the al-Qaeda breakaway group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, which had seized much of northeast Syria and huge tracts in neighboring Iraq, formally declared the establishment of a new Islamic state and demanded allegiance from Muslims worldwide. Grammy-winning jazz flutist and New Age music pioneer Paul Horn, 84, died in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Last year, Canada released a list of items, including ketchup, lawn mowers and playing cards, that would be targeted with billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the United States in response to the Trump administration’s duties on Canadian steel and aluminum. The Annapolis Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland kept its promise to put out the day’s paper, despite the shooting deaths of five people in its newsroom a day earlier. In response to the fatal shootings at a Maryland newspaper, President Donald Trump said that ‘‘journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their jobs.’’