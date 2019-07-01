Today’s Solar Eclipse on your birthday signals a major change in the next year. You’ll like the long-term benefits but could balk at the process involved. Trust that all works out. If single, you could easily witness a change of status. If you’re attached, you and your partner might start developing a new facet of your marriage or bond. You also could make a major change -- for example, a new home, a new family member or a new career opportunity. A fellow CANCER is as emotional as you are.

Today, you might feel unusually drained and want to stay close to home or work from home. What's important is not putting too many demands on yourself right now. If you need to, take a nap. Tonight: Consider ordering in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Surprises happen wherever you tread. You could be taken aback by what occurs, even if you're the source of it. The importance of communication zooms upward; others need to know what's going on. Tonight: Chat away.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Presently, just interacting with others could encourage an important insight. You could easily go overboard by indulging yourself and spending today. Your impulsiveness marks your actions. Tonight: Make it your treat.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

At the moment, you could experience intense feelings. You cannot bypass the Solar Eclipse in your sign today. Do your best not to act on what you feel; simply know that all could change in a few minutes. Tonight: Stay centered.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could feel out of sync in the moment and during most of the day. You might be so deep in thought that you miss a key statement or request. You might not notice that the other party cops an attitude. Tonight: Head home early. Screen calls.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Others could be highly energized. A meeting could be animated, to say the very least. A project could take on a new life; a discussion between you and another party finally produces a myriad of ideas. If you feel that the odds are stacked in your favor, take a risk. Tonight: With people -- just not alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You note that tension continually builds around you. Others seek you out for advice. Some people want you to take a more active lead in a mutual concern. Know that how you feel today might change in a few days. If you're not 100% sure, don't commit. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might suddenly see a situation, person or project in a new light. Although you might want to act immediately, hold out for a few days; see whether your insight remains applicable. Recognize that this new insight could involve pursuing a new course. Tonight: Off to the movies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Break past the obvious conclusions. Like most people, you've worked within a certain framework. An event or discussion encourages breaking past a self-imposed restriction. This situation might involve a partner or financial matter. Tonight: Be a duo.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You like stability and plans; however, you're likely to get just the opposite at present. A loved one or several close associates might be unusually emotional. Regarding plans, be fluid. Plans could easily fall to the wayside. Tonight: Just be an observer. This, too, will change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be more forthright in your choices. What comes forward is a health or work issue. You might need to reconstruct your plans or decide on a new course. Don't fight the inevitable. Tonight: Enjoy the moment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today's New Moon could draw circumstances that delight you to no end. You feel as though you've been given a second choice. Don't take the situation as fait accompli; much could change in the next few weeks. Tonight: Letting your hair down.

