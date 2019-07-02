This year, your ingenuity comes to the rescue more often than not. You seem to be able to come up with solutions with great ease. If single, you meet many people this year; you're like a magnet. You have quite a few choices to make. If you're attached, you and your partner experience your bond with greater intensity. As angry as you might get, you'll be equally as loving. Take frequent timeouts together. A fellow CANCER could appear unstable; their moods change quickly.

Face facts: You simply feel drained or discouraged. Your signature va-va-voom might not be apparent. If you can, work from home; better yet, take a day off. Avoid a power play. If possible, delay a decision. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

Advertisement

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Your communication might be excellent, but others don't seem to respond to, or even hear, your voice. Stop. You might need to wait; find a more receptive audience or communicate in a more basic style. Tonight: Head home early.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Try not to go overboard or give in to a special craving or desire. You alone can judge how bad or good this indulgence might be. In any case, stop to look at the long-term implications. You don't need to agree with a partner about an expenditure or loan. Tonight: Pay bills first.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You feel more together than you have for a long time. How you handle a personal matter could change radically because of what you feel and perceive in the moment. Refrain from a knee-jerk reaction. Tonight: Be you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might want to hold back for another day. You need to gather more facts and information in general before making a decision. Trust your sixth sense; if you need to, initiate a talk. A friend might be unusually demanding. Tonight: Be true to yourself.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Use today to the max. If you have an important decision to make or need to have a key talk, now is the time. Others will most likely consent and go along with your wishes. A child or loved one could be contrary. Let this person be. You cannot change him or her. Tonight: Where the crowds are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Maintain your presence at work or in a key meeting. Others want to hear from you. You might not want to publicly discuss something that's becoming a demanding domestic situation. You might not be as flexible as you think you are. Tonight: Out late.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

How you deal with an important person, who is at a distance and not readily available, could make a substantial difference in the outcome. You could easily land in a situation where one party doesn't hear the other, and vice versa. Tonight: Share news with a good friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you're making a financial decision, defer to another party. Postponing any activity or decision-making would be best. You could receive a lot of flak from another person. Let that moment go as well. Tonight: Opt to catch up on a favorite TV series.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you feel stressed, the other party is even more stressed. How you deal with this is up to you. Optimism and excess appear to walk hand in hand. Be more direct about your desires. Tonight: Accept an invitation out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your self-discipline pays off in spades. Know what you want; you'll be able to achieve just that, perhaps not immediately but soon. If someone is cantankerous or difficult, expect some flak. Tonight: Join friends after dinner.

Advertisement

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your more creative and fortunate side emerges, allowing you to see what's good despite an argument with someone. You don't need to hang around this person. Opt to take off and handle a matter exclusively. Tonight: Hook up with some friends.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.