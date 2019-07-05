This year, you open up to fast changes that could alter your life's direction. The unexpected -- especially around your goals, desires and friendships -- could deliver some surprises and changes. If single, you could meet someone out of the blue and then another desirable person! If you're attached, you and your partner might suddenly decide to head in a new direction. If you both feel strongly about this change, go for it. LEO reminds you that you have one life to live; live it well.

You have a lot to accomplish and must do so quickly as well. As you dig into your to-do list, you might like the challenge. You might surprise yourself by taking a shortcut that you normally wouldn't. Tonight: Nix a risk.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Like many other people, you'll hit a challenge during the day. Few people will have the creativity or precision that's available to you. Your unexpected behavior could trigger another person. Look at what's going on with him or her. Tonight: Go for the moment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Your personality is positive, so you opt to stay close to home rather than get into a volatile situation. Be as clear as you can be about what you want and where you're heading. Tonight: Entertain at home.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might be more emotional than other signs are. Today, you opt to display your logical, reflective thinking. A friend who never realized you had that side in you could be jolted. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Step back; understand what's going on with an older relative or a must appearance. Curb last-minute spending; you'll need to keep to your budget. Be aware of another person's implicit demands. You'll learn to say "enough" or "no" to these demands. Tonight: Be willing to say no.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

No matter what goes on or what your choices are, you beam. Fatigue plays a significant role in your decision-making process. You might opt for a nap, especially if you're expecting a hurdle or important event later. Tonight: Beam in more of what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might not be comfortable with what's going on. You also might not want to push too hard to achieve what you want or convince another person to go along with you. Chill. Give yourself time to think through a problem. Give the other party time, too. Tonight: Take a back seat.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might want to move on and try another approach. You won't want to go down the same path with a friend or former lover. You might desire more comfort and relaxation. Today, join friends; make no decisions. Tonight: Let the party go on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Step up to the plate; be willing to take a risk. You might be uncomfortable with what's going on. You sense that the unexpected is about to plow into your life. Surprises are more likely. Lighten up. Tonight: Take the lead role.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

One-on-one relating allows greater understanding. You and another person will attempt to bridge and understand your differences. Although this process won't happen overnight, you'll both become more empathetic to each other. Tonight: Where your friends are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You enjoy relating on a one-on-one level. Don't feel as though you need to do something about a situation. Give the other party space to decide what he or she wants. Nevertheless, if you're approached by the other party, be open to a discussion. Tonight: Act on a sense of togetherness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Others seek you out. The person who monopolizes your time and mind could be very different from you. You sense a cold, rational person within this person. Find out what's really going on. Tonight: Say yes to togetherness and an invitation.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.