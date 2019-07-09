This year, you might feel as if you are walking on eggshells. You never know what will happen next. You need to trust yourself. A sense of humor helps you draw the best out of life. If you're single, a surprise could drop into your lap! If you're attached, the two of you need to trust in each other, as the unexpected keeps popping up. SCORPIO is always secretive, not just with you.

You might feel stretched to the max when you are interacting with others. You could have difficulty coming to terms with a fiery associate. This person expresses an unusual defiance and determination. Let this person air his or her viewpoint -- as if you have a choice! Tonight: A cozy dinner for two.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Others seek you out, adding to your sense of well-being and importance. You need to hear what might be on another person's mind if you are to come to an understanding. Your popularity soars because of how you handle differences. Tonight: Go with another person's choice.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Defer to an associate rather than insisting on having your own way. Much could change quickly as a result of your relaxed attitude. You often become so intense that you cannot switch topics easily. You gain insight by dealing with others. Tonight: Know when to call it a night.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Emotions run high. You might try to contain your feelings, but to no avail. Your sense of humor plays a key role in what occurs in the near future. A friend acts in a most unconventional manner. Flow. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Pressure builds as you juggle different forces. Recognize that you are human and can do only so much. You could become irate over a domestic issue or with a family member. The unexpected occurs, encouraging deep thought. Tonight: Order in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You speak clearly and obviously with purpose. Nevertheless, you could easily be distracted. A talk could get angry or hostile. You need to get through the issue involved. Someone from a distance could surprise you. Tonight: As you like it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will find that others could be very uptight or difficult around money and spending. Defer money discussions, if possible. The same situation could play out very differently a day later. Tonight: Pay bills.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You want to be more in tune with a loved one. Your efforts might seem to be falling flat; in reality, you are getting somewhere. Do not lose your courage or stamina. Tonight: Get together with a friend whom you always have a good time with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Examine what is going on behind the scenes that you might not have recognized until today. It might be hard to discern at this time whether gossip is running rampant, or you do not know some hardcore facts about a situation. Tonight: Happiest at home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will see a situation in a new light. A friend might make a comment or observation that at first stuns you. Once you consider the actual statement, you recognize a new path leading to a new door. A loved one could be nothing less than unpredictable. Tonight: Play it cool.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Pressure builds, especially around your home and your immediate circle of friends. Others watch you to determine what might be best for them. You also display strong leadership abilities. Several associates are only too happy to follow your lead. Tonight: As you like it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have a way of pulling back and seeing the big picture. You might be considering taking a seminar or a class to advance your knowledge in a specific area of your life. Make sure you do not overreact to another person's questions. Tonight: On a roll.

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.