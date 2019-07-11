This year, you will experience your life more fully than you have in many years. Others are drawn to you and they let you know it. If single, you will meet someone out of the blue, perhaps while walking into the cleaners, for example. If attached, the two of you can be found having old-fashioned dates. Spend as much time as possible together. SAGITTARIUS often roots for you to take risks.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Your energy seems to change midday. You could be focused on one item or problem but then suddenly let the issue go. You might be viewing life from a different perspective that allows you to move forward. Tonight: Follow the music.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You easily could feel that a partner is standing up to you, demanding to have certain issues go a particular way. Let it go. You'll see a sudden reversal that you did not anticipate. Tonight: Hang out with a favorite person.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Get a head start on work today. You will want to clear your desk quickly. You might not have the self-discipline you yearn for, but you will accomplish what you want. A loved one pushes you in a key direction. Tonight: Be willing to spend more time with a special person in your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your creativity defines your plans and the earlier part of the day. Do not hesitate to ask for more of what you want and desire. If another party says no, let it go. Ultimately, the situation will unfold as you might wish. Tonight: Fun and games.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could be feeling footloose and fancy free by midday. Your ability to push beyond your normal levels marks your actions. A potential sweetie or an admirer might show up out of the blue. You might sense a tie but could be unsure of its direction. Tonight: Be as naughty as you can.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Defer to a family member about a matter that impacts your domestic life. You might not have thought it through as completely as those around you have. Let them make the call. Tonight: Happily, close to home.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will speak your mind, and others will respond accordingly. You might feel confused about what could happen if you relax and become more authentic. At this moment, you might not be as centered as you could be. Let go of concerns. Tonight: Speak your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might not have tallied up the costs of proceeding as you would like. Nevertheless, you head in that direction. Do not wonder so much about what-ifs. Instead, go off and be present in the moment. Do your best to keep to your budget. Tonight: TGIF.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be full of energy, especially when in the company of a loved one. You have what it takes to hit bingo. You cannot stop yourself once you get going. Tonight: Chat over munchies and bubbly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

How you see an important person in your life could change a situation substantially. Share more of what is happening while asking for feedback. You note a change in how you feel when you slow down and reflect. Tonight: Only where the action is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Emphasize what is happening when in a meeting and/or trying to determine more of what you desire. You discover you have a group of supporters who are there for you. Do not sell yourself short. Tonight: Off to a new adventure.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Get closer to a special friend or loved one. Be willing to spend quality time together and talk openly about what might be bothering you. A key person is eyeing your leadership at work. Clearly, you are "getting into" others. Tonight: A must show.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.