This year, you have the ability to read between the lines and really understand where the other party comes from. If single, you will tend to cruise the single scene but will settle down when someone of interest surfaces. Your domestic life becomes increasingly important. If attached, the two of you often find yourselves mired in a problem yet seem to work through the issue. Your caring and willingness to make your union work make all the difference. TAURUS often serves as an anchor in your life.

Do not take the present good luck run as never-ending. Do be careful handling finances. The problem might not be you but those with whom you have financial interactions. Double-check amounts on bills. Count change. Tonight: Evaluate a purchase.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You might have been noticing your friends' more upbeat attitudes and felt ever so slightly envious. Come late in the day, you will feel far more together than you have of late. Tonight: Do your thing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You are personality-plus all day long. You interact well with friends and groups. Nevertheless, some statement made could cause you to pause and think. Try not to internalize or obsess over it. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your emotional candor emerges more often than not. You probably recognize that some people cannot deal with this honesty. Someone's attitude could reflect his or her discomfort more than usual. Tonight: Together with friends, midweek break.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can deal with another person's dissatisfaction better than usual. Know that the base of this schism might be a misunderstanding and the other party's insecurities. You might want to approach this issue differently this time. Tonight: Head home early.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You can be very successful in dealing with financial matters, but if another party decides to disagree, you cannot get past an issue as easily. You might be dealing with another person's need for power. Tonight: Detach and listen to understand what is going on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to others and let them seize the stage. You cannot help but enjoy others' perspectives, especially if you are secure. You normally agree; however, a rift might have to do with a need to be heard. Tonight: Munchies for two.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You plunge into the workday with energy, knowing how much you would like to accomplish. Finances could throw you an unanticipated curveball, putting you off your schedule. Tap into your ingenuity for a resolution. Tonight: Have a long overdue chat with a close friend or loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Tap into your creativity to resolve a last-minute snafu. You could be overwhelmed by all that you hear. Try not to push away negative comments. Listen and see if there is any truth in the comments that needs to be dealt with. Tonight: Take a break from the intensity of the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Stay centered on priorities and do not be overwhelmed by what you feel. Some difficult-to-define feelings may seem to come from out of nowhere. When the time is right, you will be able to understand what is bothering you. Tonight: Let your fun, spirited nature emerge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will tend to say exactly what you want. Others might have a strong reaction to your words. Listen, and perhaps be more graceful in your word choice, but keep the essence of your thought. Someone's tantrum will pass. This person is exercising his or her will! Tonight: Happily, at home.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be dealing with funds, vacations and personal needs. Do not forget to share your thoughts with others, especially those who are close to you and could be impacted by your decisions. Listen to comments. Tonight: Share thoughts with a trusted friend to get feedback!

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.